UW-La Crosse football: Eagles with 'a chance to change history' against UW-Whitewater

This is exactly what the UW-La Crosse football team has wanted.

The Eagles, ranked 12th in the country, won their fifth straight game last weekend, improving their record to 7-1 overall and 5-0 in the WIAC. That puts them level with No. 3 UW-Whitewater (8-0, 5-0) in conference play entering Saturday’s game in Whitewater.

And while every season’s matchup with the perennial power Warhawks is significant, this year’s tilt comes with higher stakes.

With two weeks left in the regular season and every other WIAC team with at least two conference losses, the WIAC title will be on the line when the two teams meet at 1 p.m. at Perkins Stadium.

“It feels like what I’ve been working for since I was 18 years old and showed up at this place,” senior middle linebacker Rusty Murphy said. “When I got recruited here, the coach at the time (Mike Schmidt) asked me if I wanted — when I was deciding on schools — if I wanted to go to Oshkosh, go to Whitewater, or if I wanted to beat Oshkosh and beat Whitewater.

“Here we are with a chance to do both and a chance to change history — and (we) plan on doing exactly that.”

There’s no arguing that Saturday’s game is one of UW-L’s biggest in recent years.

For starters, a victory would give the program only its second eight-win season since it finished 9-2 in 2006 — the last year the Eagles qualified for the NCAA Division III playoffs — as well as six WIAC wins for the first time since that 2006 campaign.

UW-L is also looking for its first conference championship since 2004, which is also the last year the Eagles beat the Warhawks.

“This is what we wanted all season,” junior running back Joey Stutzman said. “This has been our vision and our goal. So finally getting the chance now to play that game for that, it’s awesome. It’s everything you want.”

But UW-Whitewater poses quite the challenge.

The Warhawks average 41.5 points per game, which is second best in the conference, and have spread the ball out more frequently this season. Senior quarterback Max Meylor has completed nearly 71% of his passes for 1,910 yards and 25 touchdowns against just two interceptions, and he has a number of good targets on the edge.

Senior wideout and Sparta High School graduate Ryan Wisniewski leads the team with 36 catches for 641 yards and 10 touchdowns, while junior Tyler Holte has added 23 catches for 402 yards and seven touchdowns.

But UW-Whitewater is still effective on the ground behind senior running back Alex Peete, who has totaled 128 carries for 639 yards and 13 touchdowns.

“You can’t just load the box, stop the run because (they’ll throw the ball). You can’t just tilt coverages toward Wisniewski, toward (Sam) DeLany, toward (Derek) Kumerow because then they’ll just run the ball,” UW-L head coach Matt Janus said. “You’ve got to kind of pick your poison with that stuff.”

But the Eagles are coming off their best defensive performance of the season and are a confident group after limiting UW-Stevens Point to 185 yards of offense and scoring a defensive touchdown.

“We finally had a full game of — start to finish — we’re playing really hard, we’re playing really fast and we’re getting stops, getting off the field no matter what happened,” Murphy said. “So that’s going to be the key to Saturday is getting off the field constantly, getting the ball back to (quarterback Jakob) Parks and the offense and our own weapons that we have.”

The offense has been crisp the past two weeks, too, including piling up 606 yards against the Pointers. But the Warhawks boast the WIAC’s top defense; they allow 12.8 points and 282.8 yards per game, including just 74.6 rushing yards per game.

That is sure to test UW-L’s offensive line and Stutzman, who already has 993 rushing yards this season. The Eagles have relied on the back to set the tone throughout the year, and Parks believes the team’s success on Saturday again starts with establishing the run.

Stutzman feels that he and the offensive line will be up to the task.

“I’ll take our guys against theirs every day,” he said.

Still, Parks (120-of-187 for 1,577 yards, 18 TDs and four INTs) will need to be effective with his arm so UW-L doesn’t become one dimensional in a game that Janus expects to be a “dogfight.”

“We’re getting ready for what I think on both sides is going to be a really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really physical football game,” Janus said.

“Whatever way it’s done — whether it’s put up 50 points or we put up three points — if we can win, that’s what we want,” Parks added.

