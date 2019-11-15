The UW-La Crosse football team will try to end its season on a high note when it travels to UW-Stevens Point for a 1 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.
The Eagles (6-3, 4-2) are confident after a 42-7 drubbing of Eau Claire that included multiple offensive records fall. Sophomore quarterback Evan Lewandowski set the single-season passing touchdown record (27), while senior receiver Cole Spieker hauled in 16 receptions to break the record for most receptions in a game. Spieker also became the third Eagle to record over 1,000 yards receiving in a season.
The Eagles, who have won two straight games in this series, have the WIAC’s second-best passing offense averaging 322 yards per game and the second-highest offense when it comes to yards (409) and points (31.6).
Meanwhile, the Pointers (3-6, 2-4) sport one of the WIAC’s worst defenses — they allow an average of 28 points per game — and rank next to last in the WIAC with only 14 sacks. But they have shown the ability to be effective in pass coverage, as they only allow 186 passing yards per game with 11 interceptions.
Offensively, it’s been a struggle for Stevens Point at times. It averages 19 points per game and has managed just 16 touchdowns in six WIAC contests.
The Pointers have won just one game since Oct. 5. They beat Eau Claire 40-12 on Nov. 2 to snap a three-game losing streak.
