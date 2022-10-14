UW-La Crosse football: Early kickoff at UW-Eau Claire starts second half of season

Players and coaches for the ninth-ranked UW-La Crosse football team will be setting their alarms a little earlier Saturday morning, meeting UW-Eau Claire at Carson Park with the early kickoff time of 11:30 a.m.

UW-L coach Matt Janus said the 90-minute difference in start time from the their previous two games is significant for the Eagles (4-1 overall, 1-1 conference), but there’s enough confidence in the veterans to help adjust.

“We haven’t drawn the short end of the straw lately in having to get ourselves up early,” Janus said. “It’s a little bit of an adjustment but I think our guys will be good. We’ve got veteran guys in this group that played in early morning games last year so we should be alright.”

The Eagles confidence is high after a 42-21 victory against UW-Stout for their first win of the WIAC schedule.

As UW-L continues to grow into its game, their two upcoming opponents have a combined record of 2-8. Janus warns that just as his team is gelling into the system, so is all of its conference competition.

“As you keep going through conference play, you have to keep getting better,” Janus said. “You can’t flatline now. Now is the time of year you see a lot of guys get confident in their schemes after doing it for five weeks against a variety of different offenses. They’re starting to gain that confidence and speed on the field.”

The passing offense was solid when called upon last week with senior quarterback Cade Garcia throwing for three touchdowns on just 13 pass attempts. Their rushing attack was bolstered by 69 and 77-yard touchdown runs by sophomore quarterback Keyser Helterbrand.

After the ups-and-downs of the previous two games — an upset win over Division II Wayne State on Sept. 17 and a last-second loss to third-ranked UW-Whitewater on Oct. 1 — confidence grew in the UW-Stout game for the two quarterbacks.

“Cade and I are super confident right now,” Helterbrand said. “We’re taking it one day at a time. We know that in the WIAC there’s never an easy game, so every week we need to prepare and focus on the team ahead of us. There really isn’t an easy team in this conference.”

The defense of the Eagles is also coming off one of its best games, recording four interceptions in the second half of the win over UW-Stout. The Eagles hope to have back junior defensive end Jack Kelly and sophomore safety Jake Schara back after the pair missed last week’s game due to injury.

Scouting the Blugolds

UW-Eau Claire enters Saturday’s matchup 1-4 overall with a 0-2 in conference play. The Eagles won last year’s meeting 44-20 in their regular season finale. UWL leads the series 58-28-2 with four straight wins.

The Blugolds fell to No. 3 UW-Whitewater 45-24 last week at home, but went to halftime trailing the defending conference champions by only a touchdown. Janus believes the young Blugolds squad with only five senior starters is hitting their stride under coach Wesley Beschorner.

“They played their best game last week,” Janus said. “This is a team, credit to their coaching staff, that just like us are getting better. They’re moving the ball well offensively. They’ve got some good concepts they’re scheming up. We’re going to have our hands full.”

UW-Eau Claire has the second-most passing attempts — 193 — out of any team in the WIAC this season with UW-River Falls being the only team to pass more. Junior quarterback Harry Roubidoux has passed for 1,076 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions.

The player that stands out on Janus’ radar is sophomore running back Ivan Ruble. Ruble has 395 rushing yards for three touchdowns so far in 2022 and prevents the Eagles from committing to defending the pass.

“I think they’ve got a really good running back,” Janus said. “Shifty, quick, they’ve always had good running backs. They’ve also got a really talented tight end. He’s one of the best in the conference. He’s huge, he’s a great blocker and great receiver.”

The Achilles heel of the Blugolds this season has been their defense, which ranks last in nearly every category in the conference. Before giving up 45 points to UW-Whitewater, they allowed 73 points and 698 total yards to UW-Stout.

Their last meeting was the first career start of Garcia, who had 261 passing yards and four touchdown throws. Sophomore defensive back Ryan Kuechle and junior linebacker Jake Cochnauer are each tied for fourth in the conference for most tackles at 33.