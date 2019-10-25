There is no denying that the first four weeks of Evan Lewandowski’s tenure as the UW-La Crosse football team’s starting quarterback had a rocky start.
The 6-foot-4 sophomore completed just 39 percent of his passes in those games, and after throwing six interceptions in a 38-20 loss to UW-Platteville, he had more interceptions (7) than touchdown passes (5).
But those four games seem like a lifetime ago now.
Lewandowski and the offense appear to have finally settled into what they are doing under coach Mike Schmidt, who seems to be finding his footing as a play-caller after adding the duties of offensive coordinator when Isaac Fruechte left to coach at Northern Iowa.
The Eagles are flying high into their 1 p.m. Saturday showdown against UW-Oshkosh (5-1, 3-0) having scored 113 points their last two games thanks to a record-setting performance by Lewandowski against River Falls last week.
The Lake Zurich, Ill. native tied an NCAA Division III record when he tossed nine touchdown passes and set a WIAC record with 591 passing yards when he completed 28 of his 44 passes in a 63-49 win over the Falcons. This performance came after he passed for 360 yards and four touchdowns against UW-Stout. That’s 951 yards and 13 touchdowns in two games.
“A little bit (of the issues) were on my part,” Lewandowski said of the slow start. “Now I’ll sit and be more comfortable in the pocket. I’m trusting the O-line more, and then just giving my receivers an opportunity.”
But Lewandowski wasn’t the only one having issues. The offense as a whole was struggling to implement the new plan of attack.
The offense was getting there but may have been overthinking things as evident by the dropped passes and the timing between Lewandowski and his receivers being a hair off. The group just had to get back to doing what it does best: play football.
“It has definitely been less thinking and more just playing and having fun,” Lewandowski said. “I feel more comfortable and just doing whatever coach Schmidt has for us. We’re just now performing it instead of thinking too much about it.”
The result was picture perfect. Everything just clicked on Saturday. The offensive line was blocking, receivers were making plays, and more importantly Lewandowski was hitting all of his throws.
“It’s pretty special to have a game like that,” Schmidt said. “I don’t know that any of us will probably ever have something like that in our career. It was pretty cool to be a part of … He was just so dialed in and just had one of those days. I honestly wish we would have known that he had tied the record, because we could have added to it … I thought we had a shot to do something really, really good that day. I don’t know that anybody expects to go off like that. We had the right looks, and he just played out of his mind.”
It was also an introduction to the masses for receiver Cam Sorenson.
The sophomore from Oshkosh North set a school record with 297 yards receiving while hauling in three touchdowns on eight catches. He had entered 114 yards on six catches for his career. He broke the record of 263 which was set by Nick Holcomb in 2017. Sorenson is developing as the deep threat that the Eagles desperately need to take the top off the defense. He had touchdown catches of 70 and 81 yards on Saturday and had a 46-yard touchdown against Platteville.
“It gives two really good dynamic receivers on each side right now,” Schmidt said. “When you have that kind of ability to spread the field out, it makes everything a lot easier. Cam gives us a way to stretch the field vertically, but it gives us a way to stretch the field horizontally when we have him and (Cole) Spieker on opposite sides. It makes us pretty hard to defend. Cam has come a long way, and I’m really happy to see him kind of bust through and have a game like that.”
Sorenson and Lewandowski had developed chemistry from last season when they were running the second-string offense for UW-L. But the relationship has only taken off this season.
“We trust each other more,” Lewandowski said. “I know I can give him the ball wherever it goes, because he’s obviously so long.
“The last two weeks he has had great weeks of practice and yesterday, too. It felt like it was all him making plays.”
The last two weeks were great, but Stout and River Falls have a combined 2-10 record and are 0-6 in WIAC play.
The Titans are a totally different animal.
They have allowed more than 20 points just twice and have allowed 87 points this season in six games, including an average of 11 points per game in WIAC play. More importantly, like the Eagles, the Titans appear to be clicking at the right time and have outscored their last two opponents (Stevens Point and Eau Claire) 51-10.
“They’re really good,” Schmidt said. “They’re coached really well and I think they have the best structural defense in the league as well. They’re tough and they have an answer for everything.
“We have to be patient and stay away from big mistakes because that is what they are built on. They live on interceptions, they live on you making a crucial mistake because they don’t make any mistakes.”
