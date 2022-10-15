UW-La Crosse football: Flying start helps Eagles to rout against UW-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — In its first morning kickoff of the season, the ninth-ranked UW-La Crosse football team fittingly got an early start on the way to a 51-21 victory over UW-Eau Claire on Saturday at Carson Park.

The Eagles (5-1 overall, 2-1 WIAC) scored 20 unanswered points to start the game while allowing only one first down on UW-Eau Claire’s first four drives.

UW-L coach Matt Janus put the credit on players for making the mental adjustment to an 11:30 a.m. kickoff on the road.

“I put all (the credit) on our players,” Janus said. “We had to wake up early, travel early on the road by 6:30. We told them they had to be ready to go at 11:30. Really the credit goes to them. I don’t think I did anything crazy or different, they just got their internal clocks set and were ready to go.”

UW-L finished with 632 total yards of offense, including 386 rushing yards. The Eagles did so with a scrambled offensive line with senior right guard out with an ankle injury.

Junior running back Brant Bohman led the Eagles with 152 rushing yards and a touchdown. Bohman took over for the starting running back senior Joey Stutzman after Stutzman recorded 138 rushing yards and two first-half touchdowns.

Sophomore quarterback Keyser Helterbrand had 151 passing yards, 87 rushing yards and three total touchdowns. Helterbrand opened the second half with a 75-yard touchdown run, his sixth touchdown run of the season.

The quarterback gave the Eagles a scare on the final score of the game as he limped off the field after a three-yard touchdown run and was attended to on the sideline.

“I think we were worried about it,” Janus said of the injury. “I was more mad at him because he didn’t hand it off. He made the right read, but I was a little upset about that and he knows that. When we’ve got a baller like Keyser, he’s going to score every chance he gets. Our training staff with McKenzi Wermund, they’re going to get him ready to go for Stevens Point.”

The Blugolds (1-5, 0-4) managed to outgain UW-L in the air behind 251 passing yards from sophomore quarterback Harry Roubidoux.

Senior wide receiver Max Stubbendick paid off a big 30-yard catch on the opening drive with a 7-yard touchdown catch by senior quarterback Cade Garcia.

After a Blugolds three-and-out, Stutzman broke off a 57-yard run on the opening play of the possession. Two plays later, Stutzman scored on a goal-line dive.

Stutzman’s second touchdown run came in the second quarter — this time for five yards — but a missed extra point made it 20-0. After struggling in the first quarter, the Blugolds needed only three plays on their next drive to score on a 15-yard touchdown catch by sophomore wide receiver Isaac Garside.

The Eagles added a touchdown pass from Helterbrand to Cam Sorenson to make it 27-7, but the Blugolds carried momentum into halftime with an interception of Garcia by senior defensive back Jake Wysocki.

The momentum vanished with Helterbrand’s touchdown run and an interception by senior defensive back Elijah Alt. A field goal by UW-L senior kicker Ryan Beirne and a touchdown catch by Garside made it 37-14 after three quarters.

Bohman topped off his first career 100-yard rushing game with an 11-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. The Eagles defense put the cherry on top of the win when sophomore linebacker Tanner Newlin recovered a fumble and returned it 62 yards.

The Eagles return to Roger Harring Stadium at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex next Saturday with a 1 p.m. kickoff against UW-Stevens Point.