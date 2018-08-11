BLOOD MAKES THE GRASS GROW

WHAT: Book by UW-La Crosse graduate Connor Learn chronicling the 2017 season in which the Eagles went 8-2

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Learn was a marketing major and runs two daily fantasy sports blogs. He can be reached on Twitter @connorlearn

RELEASE INFO: Learn is in the final stages of editing, then will decide how he wants to publish the book. He will update information on his Twitter as he makes his decision.