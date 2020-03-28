UW-La Crosse football: From foe to friend, Michael McGuire joins Eagles as offensive coordinator

When the UW-La Crosse football team punted to Dickinson State (N.D.) late in the third quarter in Week 3 this past season, Matt Janus had confidence in his defense as the unit trotted onto the field with the Eagles up 14-10 — and for good reason.

Janus, then UW-L’s defensive coordinator and now the team’s head coach, had watched the Eagles’ usual aggressive style of defense pay off for much of the game. UW-L had held the Blue Hawks’ offense, which averaged 423.9 yards per game in 2019, to 203 yards to that point and totaled six sacks.

But on the opposite sideline, Dickinson State offensive coordinator Michael McGuire began to make adjustments, and the Blue Hawks’ offense started to wear down the Eagles’ defense.

A 13-play, 68-yard drive gave Dickinson State the lead, and the Blue Hawks followed with a 13-play, 80-yard touchdown drive on their ensuing possession to go up 23-14 before holding on for a 23-17 win.

“I thought we had a pretty good game plan,” Janus said. “At the end of the day, (McGuire) found a way to come out and win that game in the fourth quarter.”

Janus won’t coach against McGuire this season. Instead, the two will coach together. UW-L named McGuire its offensive coordinator on Thursday, turning foe into friend.