UW-La Crosse football: From foe to friend, Michael McGuire joins Eagles as offensive coordinator

When the UW-La Crosse football team punted to Dickinson State (N.D.) late in the third quarter in Week 3 this past season, Matt Janus had confidence in his defense as the unit trotted onto the field with the Eagles up 14-10 — and for good reason.
Janus, then UW-L’s defensive coordinator and now the team’s head coach, had watched the Eagles’ usual aggressive style of defense pay off for much of the game. UW-L had held the Blue Hawks’ offense, which averaged 423.9 yards per game in 2019, to 203 yards to that point and totaled six sacks.
But on the opposite sideline, Dickinson State offensive coordinator Michael McGuire began to make adjustments, and the Blue Hawks’ offense started to wear down the Eagles’ defense.
A 13-play, 68-yard drive gave Dickinson State the lead, and the Blue Hawks followed with a 13-play, 80-yard touchdown drive on their ensuing possession to go up 23-14 before holding on for a 23-17 win.
“I thought we had a pretty good game plan,” Janus said. “At the end of the day, (McGuire) found a way to come out and win that game in the fourth quarter.”
Janus won’t coach against McGuire this season. Instead, the two will coach together. UW-L named McGuire its offensive coordinator on Thursday, turning foe into friend.
“(They were) a well-coached, hard-nosed team,” McGuire said of his impression of the Eagles after coaching against them the past two seasons. “I know defensively, they were really physical, and they’ve been really well coached and (have) kids who played the game the right way. I think it’s going to be a fun group to work with.”
McGuire brings with him an up-tempo, no-huddle offensive system that is predicated on RPOs — run-pass options — which piqued his interest as a student manager when he was at the University of Wyoming and then as a graduate assistant at Fort Hays State University (Kan.).
“As long as I can remember, it’s always been something that just made sense to me,” McGuire said. “I think 25, 30 years ago, you had to kind of be in the position of you were going to run play action and you just had to hope that you guessed they were going to bite on the play action.
“Now, there’s a little bit more ability to read on the fly.”
It’s no surprise, then, that he’s used RPOs throughout his coaching career, and he’s found success doing so.
McGuire coached at a number of high schools in Wyoming from 2006-17 and was a part of four state championship teams. He also earned Wyoming Coaches Association 2A Coach of the Year honors three times: in 2007, 2013 and 2016.
To run RPOs effectively, sound quarterback play is vital — whether it’s good decision making or accurate throws — and McGuire has been effective at working with signal-callers, such as Matt Craft (750 passing yards, 680 rushing yards and 16 total TDs as a senior) at Riverside High School (Wyo.) and Collin Powers (1,942 passing yards and 19 TDs as a junior) and Connor McCafferty (1,806 passing yards, 577 rushing yards and 43 total TDs as a senior) at Big Horn High School (Wyo.).
McGuire also coached Hayden Gibson the past two years at Dickinson State. Gibson finished his career as the program record-holder in a number of passing categories, including most passing yards in a game (524), season (3,003) and career (9,397) and most touchdown passes in a season (29) and career (90).
UW-L’s new offensive coordinator, though, is quick to send credit to those players.
“I’ve been really fortunate to be able to have coached a lot of very talented quarterbacks,” McGuire said.
Assessing the Eagles’ quarterback room will likely be one of McGuire’s first tasks after Evan Lewandowski announced his intent to transfer this offseason. Janus feels there is still plenty of talent in the group, including Jack Dwyer, Jack Connolly, Jackson Behles and Cade Garcia.
McGuire will also work closely with the rest of the offensive staff to merge his system with the one UW-L had in place last season.
“A lot of the stuff they were doing at UW-L was very good and they’re very good at it,” McGuire said. “Those types of things, we’re going to keep. I think the offense that I was running at DSU and what they were running at UW-L have a lot of similarities.”
For now, McGuire is still in Dickinson, North Dakota, as most of the country continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, but he’s eager to get to La Crosse and join a staff he used to coach against.
“When we played out there two years ago, we were there a day or so, and I just loved the area,” McGuire said. “... There’s a lot of moving pieces right now we’re trying to put together, but we’re really excited to get out there as soon as we can.”
