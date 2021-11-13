UW-La Crosse football: Garcia fills in for Parks, leads Eagles past UW-Eau Claire

Cade Garcia was far from perfect on Saturday.

The UW-La Crosse junior quarterback, who was starting in place of an injured Jakob Parks, threw interceptions in the first and third quarters and coughed up a fumble in the second.

But a key sequence from Garcia to start the second half gave the Eagles the jolt of energy they needed.

He completed passes to seniors Jake Simuncak and Matthijs Enters on the opening possession of the third quarter before hitting junior Jack Studer for a 10-yard touchdown. And on UW-L’s next drive, Garcia completed a nice back-shoulder throw to junior Cam Sorenson for a 16-yard score.

That gave the Eagles a 20-point advantage, which they rode to a 44-20 WIAC victory over visiting UW-Eau Claire at Roger Harring Stadium at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.

“I just wanted to come out and do my best for the team,” Garcia said. “You know, Jakob’s obviously our guy, and he got hurt last week so I just had to step up and make some plays. Made a couple of mistakes, but overall I was pretty happy with how we played.”

Even though 12th-ranked UW-L was not nearly as crisp as it would have liked — it trailed the Blugolds twice in the first half — the team improved to 8-2 overall and 6-1 in the conference.

That keeps the Eagles’ playoff hopes alive; they need to earn one of the five available at-large bids if they are to make the postseason for the first time since 2006. The playoff field will be announced Sunday afternoon.

“I think it means everything to this program,” junior running back Joey Stutzman said of a potential playoff berth. “... For our class, this is what we wanted. We wanted to be the team to bring La Crosse to the playoffs.

“So if we get that opportunity, man, that’s all you can ask for.”

Parks, who injured his neck in last week’s loss at UW-Whitewater, should be able to return if UW-L does earn a playoff spot. And while having Parks back could certainly boost the Eagles, Garcia had impressive moments against the Blugolds (3-7, 1-6).

He showed his accuracy with completions to Simuncak and Enters on crossing routes. He had good touch on a touchdown pass to senior Ryan Beirne, and he displayed his chemistry with Studer and Sorenson on his third-quarter touchdown passes.

Garcia had good ball placement on his 10-yard fade to Studer, who made a leaping grab in the end zone. And his timing with Sorenson on the back-shoulder touchdown was excellent.

Garcia finished 20-of-29 passing for 261 yards and four touchdowns. Simuncak had a game-high seven catches for 65 yards, while Studer had six catches for 41 yards and two scores.

“We felt great with Cade all year. Tried to prepare him for a situation like that all season with getting some series and getting him some reps,” Eagles head coach Matt Janus said. “... He comes out and throws four touchdowns in his first college start, I mean, that’s pretty sweet.”

But it was Stutzman that jumpstarted UW-L after a slow start.

After UW-Eau Claire took a 7-0 lead with a 67-yard touchdown pass from Harry Roubidoux to Joe Swanson on the game’s first play from scrimmage and Garcia threw his first interception, the Eagles turned to Stutzman on their second possession.

He ripped off runs of 43, 2 and 20 yards — the final of which finished in the end zone behind a good block from Studer to tie the game at 7-all with 9 minutes, 54 seconds left in the first quarter.

“That’s what we love. That just shows what our guys (are). That’s Jack Studer,” Stutzman said. “... He does that and then he scores two touchdowns — however many touchdowns he had. Jack Studer is a great player.”

Stutzman, who sat out much of the second half to rest a nagging hip injury, finished with 21 carries for 135 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore running back Brant Bohman added 12 carries for 60 yards.

Stutzman was featured again on UW-L’s next drive, which ended with a 41-yard field goal by Beirne that gave the team a 10-7 edge late in the quarter.

The Eagles looked to build on that momentum after Blugolds kicker Brady Frantal missed a 40-yard field goal, but Garcia fumbled while trying to evade pressure on the next play.

UW-Eau Claire capitalized quickly as no one accounted for Roubidoux on a play-action pass, and the quarterback strolled in for an 8-yard touchdown run that put UW-L down 14-10 with 13:14 left in the second quarter.

But the Eagles’ defense clamped down from there, while Garcia started to get comfortable.

On the ensuing possession, Garcia completed a 42-yard pass down the middle of the field to freshman tight end Dustin Schultz before connecting with Studer for a 3-yard score that gave UW-L a 17-14 lead with 8:27 left in the first half.

That edge grew to 20-14 at the half thanks to Beirne’s second field goal of the game, and Garcia led a pair of touchdown drives to start the third quarter that pushed the Eagles’ advantage to 34-14 with 7:59 left in the period.

“I really haven’t started a football game since I was 18, I think. Summer of 2018. So it’s been a long time,” Garcia said. “... I think once I got settled in, the guys kept me calm. O-line played great, receivers made plays for me, backs ran hard. That’s all you can ask for as a quarterback.”

UW-L added 10 points in the fourth quarter — via a 30-yard field goal by Beirne and a 24-yard touchdown pass from Garcia to Beirne — before the Blugolds tacked on a score late.

Now the Eagles turn their attention to Sunday’s selection show in hopes of hearing their name called.

“This is obviously a super storied program with a lot of history,” Garcia said. “So to get back in the dance would be awesome for us.”

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

