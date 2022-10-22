UW-La Crosse football: Garcia goes off for five touchdowns in UW-Stevens Point win

With a Homecoming guest list that included its 1992 National Championship team, 10 local high school bands and the newest Wall of Fame inductees, the UW-La Crosse football team more than delivered.

The ninth-ranked Eagles thumped UW-Stevens Point 55-13 on Saturday at Roger Harring Stadium and are now tied for the WIAC lead after UW-Whitewater suffered its first conference loss.

Senior quarterback Cade Garcia threw for 206 yards and five touchdowns. The senior found four different receivers for his scoring plays with freshman tight end Marko Rajkovic the only one to get two receiving touchdowns.

“It just goes back to our practice,” Garcia said of being confident with a variety of pass catchers. “I think our coaches do a great job of game planning and showing us the plays we’re going to run against certain looks. The pass to (Rajkovic) down the sideline, that was a play we ran four or five times in practice. We get reps and have confidence that guys are going to do the right thing. The pass protection is key too, making it super easy.”

Garcia got into a rhythm in part due to the Eagles (6-1, 3-1) departing from their usual two-quarterback attack. Sophomore quarterback Keyser Helterbrand didn’t play a snap as a cautionary measure by coach Matt Janus while his dual-threat recovers from a strained hamstring.

“Keyser was at about 95% and there was a worry that, with a strained hamstring, we’d make it worse,” Janus said. “We had a lot of faith in Cade and we always have. To do what he was able to do, he did a great job for us.”

Senior running back Joey Stutzman and the UW-L run game was also credited for its role in setting the table for Garcia’s big game. Stutzman finished with 153 rushing yards and a touchdown.

“We had a lot of success on offense,” Garcia said. “I think we started with the run game to kind of get them on their heels and then hit them with play action. It seemed like everything we called worked pretty well. It’s easy when that’s the case, I’ve just got to let guys make plays.”

Garcia’s day got off to a strong start with a 12-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Ryan Beirne on the Eagles opening drive. Stutzman scored his only touchdown of the day — a 13-yard run — on the next possession.

Rajkovic had the best game of his early college career, finishing with three receptions for 77 yards and two touchdowns — the first putting the Eagles up 20-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The Pointers (1-6, 0-4) managed their first touchdown in a conference game this season on a 14-play, 75-yard drive capped off with a touchdown run by freshman running back Brycen Cashin. Garcia responded with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Rajkovic.

Sophomore Ryan Bartol came up with the special teams play of the day for the Eagles, blocking a Stevens Point block and giving the offense an instant goal to go situation. Senior tight end Will Josten caught his first touchdown pass of the season on a two-yard pass.

Garcia’s near perfect first half was upended by a Stevens Point interception they turned into points to make the halftime score 34-14. Early in the third, Garcia ended his day with his fifth touchdown pass of the day on a 16-yarder to senior wide receiver Matthijs Enters.

The blowout allowed Eagles underclassmen to get in-game experience and make plays.

In the third quarter, freshman running back Dayo Oye ran for his first touchdown. The lone score of the fourth quarter was a 5-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Austin Larson to freshman Tyler Bowman with 6:23 left.

“It’s pretty cool, pretty special,” Janus said. “We saw a lot of guys play for the first time in an Eagles uniform. We had a lot of new guys on special teams that got reps all week.”

The Eagles head to J.J. Keller Field at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh next Saturday to face UW-Oshkosh in a 1 p.m. kickoff.