The UW-La Crosse and Luther College football teams aren’t going into Saturday’s season-opener totally blind to what the other team is going to be doing when the game kicks off at 1 p.m.
Maybe just one eye is open.
That’s because the roster turnover both teams had after last season and a coaching overhaul at Luther results in a matchup of two teams that present opponents a mystery. It’s hard to game plan for a team when you don’t know what it wants to be.
“It certainly makes it a lot more difficult,” UW-L coach Mike Schmidt. “We certainly feel like we’re the better team in this matchup, so making sure that we know our system and how we’re going to play is the most important thing for us.”
La Crosse’s defense has continuity in its coaches, with defensive coordinator Matt Janus entering his second year at UW-L, but the offense has a new director in Luke Bengtson.
A key for the team’s first contest with Bengtson calling the plays will be how effectively it can run the ball. The Eagles averaged 128.8 yards on the ground per game last year, but it accounted for less than a third of the offense’s production. Senior running back Austin Mancosky, who’s slated to start Saturday after missing nearly all of last season due to injury, said those numbers need to change for La Crosse to be a better team this season.
“It’s so important to get the running game going and not be one-dimensional like we have been the past couple years,” Mancosky said. “We need to be able to get push up front.”
What should help the running game get going is that the Eagles’ running backs are all healthy for the first time since training camp began.
Mancosky, sophomore Brody Gatz, junior Jalen Clark and freshman Joey Stutzman all took first- and second-team reps during training camp, but each also missed a few days of practice with various health issues. All have been suited up and practicing this week preparing for Luther, though.
“We all bring something different to the table as far as what our best attribute is, so I’m super confident in what we’ll be able to do,” Mancosky said.
Should the running game be a more effective weapon than in years past, UW-L senior quarterback Ben Schramski will have an easier time generating offense with his arm when Bengtson wants to throw.
Schmidt, though, is preaching patience to his offense, which returns four starters.
“In an ideal world, you come out and everything goes well, you score on your first couple drives and the season’s off to this magical start,” he said. “I think the reality is, there’s going to be some bumpy road early on in the game and our guys just need to make the adjustments.”
Adjusting on the fly will be imperative for the Eagles defensively, as Luther’s new coach Caleb Padilla won’t run an exclusively triple-option offense as the Norse have in recent seasons.
Padilla, a Winona State University graduate, said the offensive scheme changes were welcomed by his players.
“A lot of our guys are really excited about the offense,” Padilla said in a phone interview Thursday. “Not that they didn’t like it before, just anytime you have a new coaching staff you have to get (players) to buy in into (coaches) as people and then the scheme. I think we’ve done that here in camp.”
A less option-heavy attack will likely mean more work for Luther’s senior wide receiver Justin Montgomery. The 6-foot-5 target led Luther in all receiving categories last season with 43 catches, 588 yards and three touchdowns.
Padilla said Montgomery had always been a big-bodied threat with good hands and good jumping ability, but he’s a smoother and quicker athlete than when he arrived.
“He’s a unique athlete,” Padilla said. “We’d be missing the boat if we didn’t make him a focal point.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.