UW-La Crosse football: Getting snaps on both sides of the ball, Brad Tobin is the 'heartbeat' of the Eagles

The linebacker pursuing Brad Tobin didn’t have a chance.

The UW-La Crosse senior running back had found open space off the left side of the offensive line and noticed the UW-Stout defender was flowing too hard.

So Tobin put on the brakes and made a quick cut to his right, leaving the linebacker with only one option — turn around and watch as Tobin slipped by another would-be tackler before picking up 11 yards.

Tobin was rewarded for the impressive run with another carry on the next play, and he made good use of that one, too.

After patiently waiting for a hole to develop on the right side, Tobin put his shoulder down and ran through a tackle en route to an 18-yard touchdown.

“That just shows you how explosive, how special of a back he is,” Eagles head coach Matt Janus said. “I’ll be honest, on one of those runs, I just said, ‘Wow.’”

Not too bad for a cornerback.

After spending two seasons in the UW-L defensive backfield, Tobin has added — yes added — running back to his responsibilities. While still getting snaps on defense for the Eagles — primarily as a backup corner and part of the team’s nickel package — Tobin is excelling behind starting junior running back Joey Stutzman.

Tobin has totaled at least 50 all-purpose yards in each of the past five games, including 65 rushing yards and two touchdowns in last weekend’s 44-38 win over UW-Stout. And he figures to continue to play a role on both sides of the ball as UW-L (6-1, 4-0) — ranked 12th by the AFCA and 13th in the d3football.com poll — travels to UW-Stevens Point (2-5, 0-4) on Saturday.

“I think to explain Brad, he’s kind of like the heartbeat of our team. He’s really just what we are,” Stutzman said. “He can play offense, he can play defense. Especially in the run game, he has such a different way of hitting the hole and just so effective.”

“I always say, ‘I’m just a football player.’ I just like being on the field, playing football,” Tobin added. “I don’t really consider myself a running back or a DB. I’m just a football player.”

Tobin’s transition to running back began in the spring of 2020 with a phone call from Janus. The team had returned to their respective homes because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Tobin was in his basement when the coach asked how he felt about getting some carries.

The move, Janus said, would likely mean more playing time for Tobin, who totaled eight tackles in 10 games over two years as a backup corner. And it would also give the Eagles some depth behind Stutzman.

Tobin, who had 145 carries for 757 yards and 15 touchdowns as a senior at Franklin High School, jumped at the opportunity.

“I feel like I’m pretty natural with the ball in my hands,” he said.

Listed at 5-foot-8 and 175 pounds, Tobin has agility to make guys miss and the speed to break away in the open field. He also displays excellent vision and has the power to run between the tackles.

Coaches and players both noticed that during camp this past spring, and Stutzman said Tobin made transition look easy.

“That kind of makes other guys jealous. Like, me too,” Stutzman said. “Running back … it’s not that hard. You need to have it to be a running back, and Brad definitely has it.”

At the same time, though, Tobin played well enough at corner to justify giving him snaps on both sides of the ball — in addition to his duties on the punt and kickoff teams. It gives Tobin a lot to juggle, but Janus said that speaks to the kind of player he is.

“There’s not many college athletes around — I can’t think of any, to be honest with you — that are playing both ways at the level that he’s playing,” Janus said. “Especially in today’s game, when everything’s complex and schemes are complex on both sides of the ball.”

Tobin has made the most of it with 55 carries for 347 yards and four touchdowns. He’s had three games with at least 50 rushing yards, including a season-high 82 in a win at UW-River Falls.

The team has also shown that it trusts Tobin with the ball in important situations — as evidenced by his 18-yard touchdown against UW-Stout, which came late in the third quarter and answered a Blue Devils’ touchdown to push the Eagles’ lead to 31-23.

All the while, he’s tallied 11 tackles, including one for loss, to go with a pass breakup. But he’s still searching for his first career interception.

“Everybody keeps saying I should get a pick and a touchdown in a game,” Tobin said.

But at the end of the day, Tobin is simply willing to contribute wherever and however he is needed.

He’s just a football player, after all.

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

