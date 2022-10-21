UW-La Crosse football: Homecoming against UW-Stevens Point a celebration of history

The UW-La Crosse football team’s game against UW-Stevens Point will be accompanied by plenty of surrounding pomp and circumstance.

The ninth-ranked Eagles return to Roger Harring Stadium at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex for their homecoming game at 1 p.m. Saturday with a planned reunion of the 1992 NCAA Division III national champion team.

“There’s going to be a lot of alumni back, which is really cool,” junior defensive lineman Jack Anderson said. “There’s going to be a lot of excitement because that was our last national championship team, and alumni coming back is always fun. It’s hard not being excited for all our friends and family after not being home for a while. We’re pumped up and excited.”

Halftime of the game will be extended to feature both the UW-L’s Band Day performance with 10 high school bands and a ceremony to honor eight inductees into UW-L Wall of Fame. Saturday’s game is also part of Family Weekend.

“We’ve got some big things going on this week,” head coach Matt Janus said. “We talk quite a bit about the history and tradition of our program, so to have those guys back and some of the coaches back will be pretty exciting.”

Janus is excited to be back home for another reason. The WIAC restricts the number of players road teams are allowed to suit up, meaning nearly half the Eagles players weren’t able to travel with the team to their past two contests.

“We’re excited to be back as a team again,” Janus said. “We’re only allowed by our conference to dress 60 players for away games, so we only bring 60. To be able to have the full 116 guys back and together again on the sidelines, it’s going to bring a ton of energy.”

For one player, Janus suspects that the week leading up to Stevens Point will be an emotional one. Freshman cornerback Pat Wade had 32 tackles in eight games with the Pointers last season before deciding to transfer to UW-L. After missing time due to injury, Wade has five tackles and a pass breakup over the last two games.

“He’s still got some friends there, and I’m sure it’ll be emotional for that,” Janus said. “I think he’s a guy that wanted something different, and we’re lucky he ended up here. He rolled his ankle in camp and it took him out for the early part of the year, and now he’s back and he’s healthy. I think over the last two weeks we’ve seen some of what we saw going up against him.”

The Eagles (5-1 overall, 2-1 conference) started hot against UW-Eau Claire in their 51-21 victory last week, but a less impressive second half with a mix of first and second-stringers opened Janus’ eyes to areas of concern he said were addressed in practice this week.

“There were some plays, dropped balls, missing reads here or there,” Janus said of the offense. “Defensively, just some of our triggers. We saw a lot of jet motion, so that triggers our safeties and our linebackers coming down to the box as they get that type of motion.”

After starting in place of senior Cole Greco last week, senior right guard Connor Berry is listed as the starter on the Eagles two-deep depth chart. Sophomore safety Jake Schara, who has missed the past two games, is also listed as a starter.

Scouting the Pointers

The Pointers (1-5, 0-3) come to La Crosse off a 55-0 loss last Saturday against UW-Stout. Last season, UW-L won its meeting in Stevens Point 56-3 for its fourth straight victory in the series.

Over three conference games, the Pointers — under new head coach and former UW-Oshkosh offensive coordinator Luke Venne — have given up 142 points without scoring a touchdown.

Stevens Point may have the lowest scoring offenses in the WIAC, but pre-snap shifts and motions are part of what Janus said makes their opponents tough to plan for. Four different Pointers rushers have at least 44 carries while 12 different players have recorded a reception.

“We’re going to have (to face) a phenomenal play-caller and guys that have had a lot of success who run a very different offense,” Janus said. “Not confusing, but it’s a lot of stuff. They’ve had this system for a very long time, and what they’re running is really good. We’re going to have to be disciplined on defense.”

The Pointers also present the Eagles' defensive line their best chance to break out after only having two sacks in conference play. Stevens Point has allowed a conference-high 18 sacks this season, including seven last week against UW-Stout.

To better themselves at getting opportunities to get in the backfield, Anderson said defensive line coach Mitchell Collicott and scout team quarterback Connor Grohman do a lot during the week to prepare them for Saturday.

“I think it starts with our practice,” Anderson said. “Collicott puts us through rigorous practice everyday and makes sure we have everything to a "T." … I also want to shout out to the scout team. Grohman brings the energy and gives us a good look each day, so do the wide receivers and the offensive line.”

The Pointers defense has struggled, with offensive coordinator Michael McGuire saying their opponents Saturday are still working to find their identity under Venne.

“They’re really multiple right now,” McGuire said. “They’re showing a lot of different looks on the defensive line and in the secondary, so that always presents issues. I think they’re a defense that’s playing really hard and is still trying to find what their identity is going to be. There’s so many different looks they’re giving you.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. The reunion social for the 1992 team will be held at the Student Union in the Entertainment Cafe from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets for adults are $10.