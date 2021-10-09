UW-La Crosse football: Impressive second half lifts No. 20 Eagles over No. 6 UW-Oshkosh

When Jakob Parks looked at crossing patterns over the middle of the field in the second half, good things happened for the UW-La Crosse football team.

First it was senior wide receiver Jake Simuncak finding soft spots against UW-Oshkosh’s zone defense, then senior Matthijs Enters, then Simuncak again.

Each time the quarterback completed a pass, the momentum started to build for an offense that mustered only seven points in the first half.

And once that offense found its groove, it was difficult to stop.

After trailing by 14 points at the break, the No. 20 Eagles scored 23 unanswered points en route to a 30-21 victory over the No. 6 Titans on Saturday at Roger Harring Stadium at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.

Parks didn’t have a touchdown but completed 16 of his 23 passes for 188 yards, including 134 in the second half. That in turn opened up the ground game that UW-L showed commitment to in the first half.

The Eagles (4-1, 2-0 WIAC) finished with 218 rushing yards on 46 carries, led by junior running back Joey Stutzman’s 32 carries for 156 yards and three touchdowns. Two of those scores came in the second half as UW-L mounted its comeback.

After the teams traded empty possessions to start the third quarter — both of which ended with stops on fourth-and-1 — Parks started to hit those crossing routes.

The quarterback completed two passes to Simuncak on digs, first for 9 yards and then for 26 after the wideout slipped a tackle and bounced off another.

That set up a 12-yard touchdown run by Stutzman, who went off the left edge and made a defender miss by faking back inside, and UW-L pulled within 21-14 with 7 minutes, 32 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Eagles’ defense, which limited UW-Oshkosh (3-1, 1-1) to 74 yards in the second half, held firm after the Titans moved across midfield on the ensuing possession and forced a punt.

Parks continued to utilize the middle of the field, finding Enters for 17 and 27 yards before Simuncak hauled in another catch and evaded would-be tacklers for a 21-yard gain.

Senior running back Brad Tobin followed with back-to-back carries, including a 4-yard touchdown run that appeared to set UW-L up to tie the game. But senior Ryan Beirne’s PAT was blocked, leaving the Eagles’ deficit at 21-20 with 41 seconds left in the third quarter.

But the defense allowed only 25 yards over UW-Oshkosh’s next two possessions, while the offense continued to move the ball effectively.

On UW-L’s next drive, Parks connected again with Enters and Simuncak before scrambling for a 9-yard gain to convert a third-and-6. The drive ultimately stalled inside the Titans’ 10, but Beirne made a 20-yard field goal to give the Eagles a 23-21 lead with 5:47 to play.

UW-Oshkosh went for it on fourth-and-1 from its own 34 on the ensuing possession, but senior linebacker Rusty Murphy stopped Kobe Berghammer on a quarterback keeper.

UW-L then turned to Stutzman, who ripped off runs of 7, 14 and 19 to take the Eagles into the red zone.

Tobin followed with a 10-yard gain before Stutzman all but sealed the win with a 1-yard TD run with 1:37 left.

UW-L’s defense finished the victory with another stop on fourth down to keep the Titans off the board after they scored 21 in the first half.

UW-Oshkosh was balanced on the game’s opening drive, with Berghammer moving the Titans into UW-L territory through the air before the team turned to the ground. MacCudden and Berghammer traded carries until Berghammer scored on a QB sneak.

The Eagles answered with a 10-play, 66-yard scoring drive.

A 17-yard pass from Parks to Simuncak converted a third down, and a 27-yard rush by Stutzman took UW-L into the red zone. The Eagles stayed on the ground for the rest of the drive, and Stutzman punched it in from 3 yards out to tie the game at 7-7 with 4:39 left in the first quarter.

UW-L remained committed to running the ball for the rest of the first half but came up empty on its next three drives.

A false start and a sack halted the Eagles’ momentum on their next possession, and a hold put them behind the chains on the following drive.

UW-L drove the ball into UW-Oshkosh territory late in the second quarter, but Stutzman was stopped for a loss on fourth-and-one to give the ball back to the Titans.

UW-Oshkosh, meanwhile, turned to its passing game to build a 14-point halftime lead.

Berghammer completed seven passes on a 90-yard touchdown drive that was capped by a 3-yard run by Mac Winkler, and the quarterback hit receivers down the sideline for gains of 34 and 36 yards on the Titans’ next possession.

The latter of those went to Stephan Flores for a touchdown that pushed the Eagles’ deficit to 21-7 with 3:21 left in the second quarter, which held until the break.

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

