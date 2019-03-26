Isaac Fruechte is no longer the offensive coordinator for the UW-La Crosse football team.
Fruechte, who took over as an interim offensive coordinator last season for the Eagles and was hired for the full-time position on Jan. 18, is now the wide receivers coach at the University of Northern Iowa.
Fruechte was the OC and called played for the Eagles’ final seven games of the 2018 season, going 5-2 in that stretch.
UNI and UW-L sent releases Tuesday afternoon confirming the news.
Messages left with UW-L coach Mike Schmidt and Fruechte were not answered Tuesday evening.
Under Fruechte last season, the La Crosse offense averaged 31.1 points (second in the WIAC), 366.5 total yards (fifth), 238.4 passing yards (fourth), and 128.1 rushing yards (fifth).
A Caledonia High School graduate, Fruechte played football at Rochester Community and Technical College and then the University of Minnesota. He then embarked on a professional career that included practice-squad stops with the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions, and a 53-man roster call-up with the Vikings.
The Eagles, who are now looking for their fourth offensive coordinator since 2016, are slated to start spring practices on Sunday, April 7.
When Fruechte was hired, Schmidt said the applicant pool was as strong as he’s had since he was hired in 2016, so one might expect there to still be interested candidates.
