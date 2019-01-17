Try 1 month for 99¢
Isaac Fruechte

UW-La Crosse coach Isaac Fruechte talks to his players, including wide receivers Dominic Labellarte (89), about technique Thursday during practice at Veterans Memorial Field. Fruechte was picked as the team's new offensive coordinator on Thursday.

 Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune

Isaac Fruechte, a Caledonia High School graduate and former Minnesota Gophers and Vikings wide receiver, has been named the UW-La Crosse football team’s offensive coordinator.

The program announced the hiring Thursday morning in a press release, keeping Fruechte in the position he took over last season after former offensive coordinator Luke Bengtson was reassigned within the university. Fruechte was co-offensive coordinator with offensive line coach Andrew McGlenn for the seven WIAC games last season.

Under Fruechte, 27, the La Crosse offense averaged 31.1 points (second in the WIAC), 366.5 total yards (fifth), 238.4 passing yards (fourth), and 128.1 rushing yards (fifth). The Eagles went 5-2 in those games.

Fruechte is the son of Carl Fruechte, whose Caledonia team won its fourth consecutive MSHSL Class AA state championship in November.

This story will be updated after a 2 p.m. press conference.

