Jalen Clark was out for revenge on Saturday.
The UW-La Crosse junior running back had his promising sophomore season cut short by an elbow injury in the first quarter of the 2017 opener against Luther College. So when the Eagles opened this season at the Norse’s field on Saturday, he wanted to reintroduce himself to the team that knocked him out.
He got his wish in the first quarter after a pooch punt had pinned La Crosse — already up 14-0 — at their 7-yard line. Clark took a handoff and burst through the line, ran through an arm tackle, then raced along the UW-L sideline for an 87-yard run, the sixth-longest in program history. La Crosse scored three plays later and never looked back in the blowout win.
“Especially that team, being the one I got hurt against, so I was trying to run all over them,” Clark said Tuesday.
The fact Clark was on the field and able to make a big contribution to the Eagles’ 209 yards on the ground could almost be considered a surprise after the summer Clark had.
He knew something was off with his body, but he wasn’t sure what.
The cut, fit, and strong athlete wasn’t hungry, and couldn’t even force himself to each much of anything for weeks. He was losing weight, even with his weight lifting regimen during the summer designed to help him maintain it.
He came into training camp in August down almost 30 pounds from his playing weight last season of 215 pounds.
“It sucked,” Clark said. “I just couldn’t eat. I was never hungry. It was weird.”
Clark went to a doctor, and it was discovered that his white blood cell count was high, usually signifying a body fighting an infection or illness, but they weren’t sure exactly what it was. Midway through training camp his appetite started coming back and he was gaining weight, and he said he’s about 195 pounds now.
“His weight’s coming back and getting back up there, so he’s ready to go for us now,” UW-L coach Mike Schmidt said of Clark. “That’s (the long run) what we recruited him for, we knew he’d be a good player for us when we recruited him from (Division II Minnesota) Mankato.”
A healthy Clark means more depth and explosiveness for the La Crosse running backs, the top four of whom all saw a good deal of snaps against Luther. That rotation will be key moving forward, helping the offense avoid its reliance on the passing game.
Clark led the way with 97 yards against Luther, and senior quarterback Ben Schramski had 61, with 20 of those coming off a scramble on third-and-15. But senior Austin Mancosky had 42 yards on 10 carries, freshman Joey Stutzman had 25 on eight carries, and sophomore Brody Gatz added 21 yards and two touchdowns.
Mancosky is listed as the starter, and showed good hands and vision on two receptions out of the backfield.
“He’s really progressed a lot since we’ve gotten here,” Schmidt said of Mancosky. “When we got here, he didn’t have that ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. And just his every down toughness has come through.
“Now, let’s keep him healthy and get him through some games.”
Gatz admits he vultured a touchdown from Mancosky on the team’s first drive after Mancosky had rushed five times and set the team up at the Luther 2. But Gatz did his job and punched it in from there, and did so again in the fourth quarter.
“Yeah, first carry you get to score? You can’t write a better story than that,” Gatz said. “’Manny’ led us down there … but when I came back to the sideline I told him, ‘I got that one for you.’”
The rushing yardage won’t be as easy to come by Saturday at Illinois Wesleyan, as the Titans have a much larger defensive front and are a better team than Luther, but having a solid stable of backs will help La Crosse have fresh legs in the backfield at all times.
“I think it makes it way harder to teams to prepare for us,” Gatz said of the depth at running back. “All four of us when we’re in there, we can run the ball, catch the ball, block. It doesn’t change what we do when any of us are in there.”
