UW-La Crosse football: Janus lays out fall camp priorities at Eagles Media Day

UW-La Crosse football coach Matt Janus knows that soon he’ll be among the hundreds of coaches across NCAA Division III ranks telling their teams the same thing.

He’ll tell anyone who will listen that his team is good enough to make a run for the national championship.

“That’s the plan, and everyone else will be telling their guys that tomorrow,” Janus said.

Janus and several Eagles players spoke to local outlets at the team’s media day Tuesday morning at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex with Janus discussing his approach to the season that begins in just over three weeks.

“The emphasis with these guys all year will be about trusting the process and taking it one day at a time,” Janus said. “I know that’s kind of cliché in sports, but in football I feel it’s so easy to fall into the same routine. We practice at the same time every day, have meetings at the same time every day, we play on Saturday. To really challenge our guys, we have to focus on putting our best foot forward.”

A strong 2021 works to La Crosse’s favor entering fall camp. The Eagles reached the second round of the playoffs before losing to eventual national runner-up North Central (Ill.), finishing with a 9-3 record.

That resume helped them earn a preseason ranking of 12th in the D3Football.com preseason poll, but there is a conference foe in between them and first to contend with. UW-Whitewater — who the Eagles host on Oct. 1 — begin the season ranked fourth.

The second-year head coach of the program laid out his priorities for the upcoming fall camp that begins Thursday. Health, confidence and fundamentals. Janus said they’ll do anything they can to avoid injuries before they get to games in September.

“We want to stay healthy,” Janus said. “Early on, I think every coach gets all fired up and ‘Rah-Rah, football, football, football.’ Then, they jump into 90 different things, we’re going full speed and (players) not ready yet. So we’re going to slowly progress our way into camp to do our best to stay healthy.”

Sophomore quarterback Keyser Helterbrand was forced to sit on the sidelines all of last season with a broken foot he suffered in preseason camp. Now in a position battle with Cade Garcia and Austin Larson, Helterbrand knows just how important getting live reps can be.

“It’s definitely a different feeling watching from the bench for games,” Helterbrand said. “You can kind of understand what defenses are going to do but nothing really prepares you for the speed that is out there, not even practice. That’s the main thing I want to get experience with, just the speed and how fast the game moves while you’re out there.

The speed of how the Eagles will play is largely dictated by their confidence, according to Janus.

“We’re going to try and give our kids confidence,” Janus said. “Confidence in our schemes and confidence in our fundamentals. That’s a huge part. I tell our guys, our coaches, we need to be really simple in our scheme, make them confident and then we can play really fast. That’s the goal, getting to the fast part.”

Janus lastly talked about wanting to see players get better, even proven veteran seniors like center Alex Bongers and defensive back Elijah Alt.

“We want to continue to develop and that’s for everybody,” Janus said. “Bongers is a really good center, he’s still got a long way to go. Alt is an All-American, and he’s still got a long way to go. We’re going to try and be better than last year.”

Alt was voted as an AP All-American Second Team and All-WIAC First Team defender last season with 86 tackles and seven interceptions. While he didn’t get to work with the team over the offseason, Alt comes in knowing the areas he wants to improve in.

“If your footwork is efficient enough, you’re not worrying about it on the field,” Alt said. “That’ll put you in a good position to make plays. I’d say footwork and positioning and getting enough depth are my main focus.”

Among those available to the media Tuesday, one player stood out from the rest. While each player wore the Eagles all-white uniform combination for interviews and photos, senior linebacker Ben Hilderbrand wore UW-L’s new all-black jersey and pants that will debut for the first time later this season.

The Eagles begin fall camp Thursday and wrap the preseason with an inter-squad scrimmage on Aug. 27 at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.