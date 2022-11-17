UW-La Crosse football: Janus, Stutzman, Bongers among WIAC award winners

The UW-La Crosse football team dominant season hasn't gone unrecognized by the WIAC.
Three members of the seventh-ranked Eagles (9-1) won WIAC awards while 16 players made All-Conference teams.
Senior center Alex Bongers was named this year's WIAC Max Sparger Football Scholar-Athlete with a 3.89 grade point average. The four-time member of the conference honor roll already has an undergraduate degree in biology and is currently enrolled in the doctor of physical therapy graduate program.
The two-time team captain from Nerstrand, Minnesota was also named to the All-WIAC second team. Bongers also volunteers at youth football camps, track and field meets and the UWL EXPAND program while serving as a tutor Boys and Girls Club of Greater La Crosse.
For leading the Eagles to their first nine-win season since 2003 and a share of the conference title, coach Matt Janus was named the WIAC Kwik Trip George Chryst Coach of the Year. Additionally, offensive coordinator Michael McGuire was named the Assistant Coach of the Year by the WFCA.
Senior running back Joey Stutzman was named the WIAC Offensive Player of the Year, joining Cole Spieker as the only players in program history to win the award. Stutzman rushed for a conference-leading 1,098 yards and surpassed the 100-yard mark six times.
Stutzman was among eight Eagles players named to the All-WIAC first team. Senior safety Elijah Alt and junior offensive lineman Mike Bertoia both made the list again this season after earning honors in 2021. Senior offensive lineman Ben Hiltebrand and sophomore quarterback Keyser Helterbrand each made the team with Helterbrand named as the all-purpose back.
Junior defensive end Jack Kelly, who leads the conference in sacks, and senior linebacker AJ Spychala made the first-team while senior kicker Ryan Beirne was first-team kicker.
Junior linebacker Ryan Daines and senior cornerback Cade Osborn made the second-team defense. Senior Sawyer Schick made the second-team special teams as the Eagles long snapper.
Senior offensive lineman Cole Greco, sophomore offensive lineman Noah Coleman and senior defensive lineman Josh Dorschner made the third-team. Senior offensive lineman Connor Berry made the All-Sportsmanship team.
Justin Blazek of UW-Platteville was named Defensive Player of the Year, UW-Stout's Arthur Cox won Special Teams Player of the Year and kicker Jeffery Isotalo-McGuire of UW-Whitewater won Newcomer of the Year.
The Eagles play in the first round of the NCAA Division III playoffs at noon Saturday in a road match with Wartburg.
James Krause can be reached by email at James.KrauseJr@lee.net or on Twitter @jkrausepro.