UW-La Crosse football: Joey Stutzman's durability puts him in elite class at UW-L

Senior running back Joey Stutzman is one of the most reliable players on UW-La Crosse’s football team today and may be one of the most reliable in program history.

Stutzman is top five in the program record books in both rushing attempts and rushing yards. His 253 attempts last season led the WIAC and was the second-most in a season by any Eagle ever. The 16 career 100-yard rushing games by Stutzman are second all-time to the greatest back in UW-L history, Ted Pretasky.

“I honestly didn’t know that,” Stutzman said.

Stutzman didn’t know, and right now he doesn’t care. He said he hasn’t done anything close to what he wants to do in his career and there’s only one thing to fill that void.

“I want to win a national championship,” Stutzman said.

Listed at just 5-foot-7 and 190 pounds, Stutzman’s body on its own wouldn’t be a major factor in his success. It’s his body of work that has made him available and consistent his entire collegiate career.

“He puts in a lot of work,” offensive coordinator Michael McGwire said. “Whether it’s in the weight room or running, he does a great job getting his body ready. As a running back that’s big because you’re going to take a lot more hits than anybody.”

“He’s tough as tails and for a guy who weighs 190-195 pounds, he ends up on the right side of a lot of those collisions.”

Stutzman arrived at UW-L in 2018 with a few teammates from Lake Zurich High School in Illinois, including a pair of seniors in wide receiver Matthijs Enters and offensive lineman Mike Bertoia. Together, Enters and Stutzman came up through quality middle school programs and a high school program that has made the IHSA playoffs 10 times since 2010.

“I think I started my first year of football with Matthijs,” Stutzman said. “It’s been awesome. He’s been one of my best friends since before I could even remember. Same exact thing with Bertoia. In high school, growing up, it’s honestly been awesome…We had a pretty good middle school and then good high school program, so we know what it’s like to be on a winning team. I think we carried that on over. This is what we know.”

Since his freshman year, Stutzman has added two inches of height and bulked up 25 pounds.

Stutzman credits the Eagles training program with helping provide him and the team a baseline to get their bodies prepared.

“We have a really good strength and conditioning program,” Stutzman said. “I’m just doing what I’m told and putting my own twist on it. I think it’s important, especially during the dog days of the season, to get your body right. Putting the extra work on my own has paid off and it’s shown.”

Stutzman has appeared in 40 career games for the Eagles and has well over 600 career touches when combining carries, catches and kick returns. To help in his recovery, the senior works with strength and conditioning, eats right, and something that occasionally draws eye rolls from teammates.

“I’m a big guy on sleep,” Stutzman said. “All of my friends make fun of me but I get tons of sleep. Sleep well, eat well, recover well. Taking care of my body, it’s the extra things that go a long way.”

Whenever Stutzman plays his last collegiate game, it’ll be the end of one of the best rushing careers of anyone to wear an Eagles uniform. But with time winding down on his career at UW-L, Stutzman has more on his mind than records or stats.

“For me and my career when looking at it, I haven’t really done anything close to what I want to do,” Stutzman said. “That’s not because of my yards or anything, I truly came here to win a national championship. I just have to keep doing what I have to do to help my team win…It’d be awesome looking back in the future on that as a cool accomplishment. Right now, I just want to win this thing.”

The physical education major rushed for 86 yards on Saturday against UW-River Falls, moving him past the 1,000-yard mark for the second straight season.