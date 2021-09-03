UW-La Crosse football: Just weeks after joining Eagles, transfer QB Jakob Parks earns starting job

Nearly two months after deciding to transfer and play football at UW-La Crosse, Jakob Parks was finally on his way to the Coulee Region.
He visited the campus in April and landed on the school in the middle of June, but he still had to finish up his undergraduate degree from South Dakota, where he spent four years, with an internship near his hometown of Clearwater, Florida. Once that was complete, Parks and his dad prepared for the 23-hour drive to La Crosse.
But to conclude a summer full of waiting, Parks had to — well — wait a little more.
“When you have an inner coolant leak in your truck and your engine locks up and blows up, it turns into like a 56-hour trip,” Parks said. “So the first few days were crazy.”
The waiting continued after he arrived — first for his professor to submit a grade for his internship, then for clearance from the NCAA to practice. He officially graduated on Aug. 11 and got the OK from the NCAA on Aug. 13, the day after the Eagles’ first practice.
He’s had just three weeks with UW-L, then, but the former Division I player has quickly made an impression on the coaching staff and his teammates.
That much is clear by the fact that when the Eagles take the field at 4 p.m. Saturday for their season opener at Dakota State (S.D.), the program’s first game in 658 days, Parks will be starting at quarterback.
“He’s just a great leader,” junior wide receiver Cam Sorenson said of Parks. “He showed up Day 1 and took the mantle at quarterback, and he really just knows how to operate the offense.
“... He’s just really impressive. I love that guy.”
Parks completed 58% of his passes for 3,531 yards and 41 touchdowns in two years as a starter at Clearwater Central Catholic High School (Fla.) but saw only limited action in four games as a backup at South Dakota — two in 2019 and two this past spring.
Being able to play this past year — even though the Coyotes’ season was shortened to four games because of the COVID-19 pandemic — was not a luxury afforded to UW-L, which had the entirety of its 2020 season canceled because of the virus.
But Parks still had an unorthodox offseason.
Although his internship was certainly beneficial to his studies in exercise science and kinesiology — he worked with athletes of all ages and levels at a sports performance facility and a physical therapy clinic — he had to find ways to stay ready for this fall while in limbo between South Dakota and UW-L.
“It was different because it was the first time I wasn’t truly a part of a team in years,” Parks said. “I didn’t have a playbook. I didn’t have anything.
“So I just relied on myself and a couple of my high school buddies who were down in Florida and just trained all summer. Threw every day, worked out, did my internship and then just waiting for August. (It) finally came.”
And he hit the ground running after he was cleared by the NCAA.
Parks said he spent 30 minutes every morning and 30 minutes every night studying the Eagles’ playbook and watching film. Asking questions was important, he said, and it helped that UW-L’s offense felt familiar to him — it was just a matter of learning the terminology.
Parks’ knowledge of the game and experience — despite playing in only four games at South Dakota — was a key reason why the Eagles pursued the transfer, head coach Matt Janus said. Parks views those as strengths as well.
“We know he’s got a lot of — throughout his career — he’s got a lot of coaching, he’s got a lot of reps,” Janus said. “So he was able to bring some of that poise of just having gone through a couple different college systems throughout his career to help us in our room as well.”
“This is my fifth year in college, so I’m pretty old,” Parks added. “I’m the dad of the quarterback group.”
The team also likes his size at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds and his arm strength, while Sorenson praised his ability to read defenses. On top of that, Parks has the athletic ability to carry the ball in offensive coordinator Michael McGuire’s RPO system; he played beach volleyball for Team USA from age 14 to 17.
“When you have three older sisters who all played Division I volleyball and you live in Florida, it kind of just falls into place,” Parks said. “It’s unique, and it’s cool. It’s something different.”
When all put together, it allowed him to beat out junior Cade Garcia for the starting spot.
“It was a really hard decision. We feel we have a really good quarterback room, and then with Cade and Jakob, they battled neck and neck for all of camp,” Janus said. “... We feel really good with both of those quarterbacks, and we’re going to use both of them. We are.”
Parks will have reliable options on the outside in Sorenson (30 catches, 628 yards, 8 TDs in 2019) and senior Jake Simuncak (55 catches, 649 yards, 5 TDs), and the quarterback said his chemistry with the receiver group has progressed quickly over the past week and a half.
Junior running back Joey Stutzman (153 carries, 655 yards, 7 TDs) and the offensive line figure to help ease Parks’ load, and Parks knows UW-L’s success doesn’t rest solely on his shoulders.
“I feel like I have a pretty strong arm and I process things very quickly, but it’s a team game,” Parks said.
And though his wait for Saturday’s opener hasn’t been as long as the rest of his teammates’, Parks is just as excited.
“I know they’re geeked, and so am I,” he said.
