UW-La Crosse football: Just weeks after joining Eagles, transfer QB Jakob Parks earns starting job

Nearly two months after deciding to transfer and play football at UW-La Crosse, Jakob Parks was finally on his way to the Coulee Region.

He visited the campus in April and landed on the school in the middle of June, but he still had to finish up his undergraduate degree from South Dakota, where he spent four years, with an internship near his hometown of Clearwater, Florida. Once that was complete, Parks and his dad prepared for the 23-hour drive to La Crosse.

But to conclude a summer full of waiting, Parks had to — well — wait a little more.

“When you have an inner coolant leak in your truck and your engine locks up and blows up, it turns into like a 56-hour trip,” Parks said. “So the first few days were crazy.”

The waiting continued after he arrived — first for his professor to submit a grade for his internship, then for clearance from the NCAA to practice. He officially graduated on Aug. 11 and got the OK from the NCAA on Aug. 13, the day after the Eagles’ first practice.

He’s had just three weeks with UW-L, then, but the former Division I player has quickly made an impression on the coaching staff and his teammates.