Through the first month of the season, there was a common theme felt by the majority of members of UW-La Crosse football team: When the offense starts to click, watch out.
It appears now that the offense is firing on all cylinders.
The Eagles tore apart a UW-Oshkosh defense that entered as one of the best in the WIAC in points allowed on Saturday, tallying close to 500 yards to blow past the Titans 31-3 in front of a crowd of 1,848 at Veterans Memorial Field.
The Eagles were flying high after scoring 103 points the past two weeks that included a record setting showing against River Falls last week. But those last two games came against Stout and River Falls, which entered their Saturday games with a combined record of 2-10 and 0-6 in the WIAC. They knew Oshkosh, which was allowing 11 points per game in league games, was a different animal, but the result was the same.
“We like to joke about it that I went to coaching school a couple of weeks ago and we figured out how to do it,” UW-L coach Mike Schmidt said with a chuckle. “We have just been running our stuff. It took a little while to get it going, but we said all week that our best players had to beat their best players, which they did all game long.”
It was a picture perfect start for the Eagles (5-2, 3-1) as they set the tone from the first whistle.
Quarterback Evan Lewandowski found receiver Cole Spieker, who dodged his defender before picking up 44 yards on the Eagles very first play from scrimmage. They scored four plays later when Joey Stutzman punched it in from a yard out to make it 7-0.
After the defense forced Oshkosh to go three-and-out, wide receiver Cam Sorenson — who set the school record with 297 yards receiving last week — blocked the punt to set the Eagles up deep in Oshkosh territory. Sorenson then scored on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Lewandowski to make it 14-0 six minutes into the game. It was the first time Oshkosh (5-2, 3-1) had allowed a first-quarter touchdown all season.
“It’s just a great feeling contributing to the team a lot more,” Sorenson said. “And just doing what I’m capable of.”
It was the first of two first-half touchdowns for Lewandowski. A week after he tied the NCAA Division III record with nine touchdown passes and set the WIAC record with 591 passing yards, the 6-foot-4 sophomore quarterback once again found himself in an impressive rhythm. He was throwing the ball well before his receivers were out of their breaks, and the passing offense was humming along.
“Seeing a quarterback in rhythm like that and having the chemistry like that is just awesome to see,” Spieker said. “Especially as a receiver knowing he’s going to deliver a perfect ball down the sideline 60 to 70 yards down there. He just drops it in perfectly. I have all the confidence in the world that when I turn the corner the ball is going to be there.”
Spieker made it 21-0 early in the second quarter when Lewandowski threw it off his back foot to Spieker, who boxed out his guy for the 19-yard touchdown. When it was all said and done, Lewandowski finished with 352 yards on 29 completions out of 43 attempts. Sorenson had 121 yards on nine catches, while Spieker recorded 170 yards on six catches.
“It feels amazing obviously to just be able to finally do what we want and consistently make plays,” Sorenson said. “Our running game is really coming along, our offensive line is doing a good job. Evan is just throwing the receivers like he can and he should.”
For the defense it was a good bounce back week. The group was disappointed with its effort the last two weeks despite picking up two victories.
It wanted to send a statement and did just that. The Titans didn’t pick up their first new set of downs until 13:30 left in the second quarter and managed just three first downs while recording 63 yards on 27 plays in the first half.
“Obviously in the game against River Falls, the defense in particular was saying we have to make a statement, because we weren’t happy with our performance at all,” Black River Falls High School graduate and senior defensive end Zachary Zillmer said. “Playing against a team like Oshkosh, pretty much everyone on this team had never beaten Oshkosh before. We have a lot of respect for them, but we came out with a chip on our shoulder on defense, and we gave them everything we got, and we know the offense would be clicking.
“It just so happened everything was falling into place for us, and I think we played our most complete game yet so far this season.”
The Eagles defense made Oshkosh look like they were running in wet concrete. The Titans turned the ball over twice and could only muster 201 total yards. They had entered the game with the WIAC’s third-best rushing attack at 167 yards per game, but the Eagles held them to 106. The Eagles were faster, stronger and just simply better on Saturday.
“That’s all it was,” Schmidt said. “Our guys were better than their guys today.”
The win sets up a pivotal matchup next week when the Eagles travel to Whitewater Saturday in what could be the de facto WIAC title game. But for now, the Eagles are going to enjoy this one.
“I’m just so happy for this football program,” Schmidt said. “My first year, (the Titans) were in the national championship game, and now three years later we beat them at home in very convincing fashion. None of those guys had beaten Oshkosh and to come out with a performance like that, what a team win.”
