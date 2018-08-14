The word “instigator” has too negative a connotation to be appropriately applied to UW-La Crosse sophomore Rusty Murphy, but it just might be the best.
He’s a pot-stirrer, and he’ll tell you as much.
The 6-foot-1, 215-pound outside linebacker has no problem mixing it up with his opponents in games or with his teammates in practice, although the barbs directed at the latter are more good-natured than the former.
There’s a level of fun that surrounds Murphy. His energy manifesting in some jawing after a good play or playing air-guitar to Rick Derringer’s “Real American” during a break in an Eagles training camp practice. While it might be easy to typecast him as an 80s-movie-esque “jock,” his easy-going nature on the field comes from his dogged preparation.
Murphy knows his job, and he knows how to do it well.
“After the season ended and we took our break, we came back and I had the chance to step up and be a playmaker on this team, and I took it,” Murphy said after Tuesday’s practice. “I worked my butt off all winter, all spring, and all summer, staying up here all summer. I’m ready.”
After a freshman season spent blowing up blockers and making plays on special teams, Murphy is in line to start for the Eagles defense, filling a spot left by graduated senior Noah Risch.
He was a recruit coach Mike Schmidt and defensive coordinator Matt Janus were high on coming out of Cudahy, Wis., and they quickly knew he had what it takes to get on the field.
“We knew when we got him that he was going to be a special player. We gave him some opportunities, he prepared himself for them, and took advantage of it,” Janus said. “He starts making plays on specials, and that translates to, ‘Hey, why isn’t he playing on defense?’”
Murphy tallied 12 tackles last season, but was more effective than that metric implies. He blocked a punt and returned it 10 yards against Eau Claire last season and filled in defensively when injuries took some linebackers out for chunks of time.
He was a sponge to those older players, constantly asking questions in practice and during games.
“Those guys really helped me and really brought me up on what to do when I was freaking out,” Murphy said.
It was apparent quickly in spring practices and early in fall training camp that the more reps Murphy got with the No. 1 defense, the more his confidence grew.
In the first team period of the first day of practice last week, a receiver caught a short pass in front of Murphy. He immediately was chirping at the offensive sideline and riling it up.
“I always like to talk to everybody, even offensive guys, I’ll give them some crap on the sideline,” Murphy says with an ear-to-ear grin. “If I can bring the energy level up by talking crap to (senior starting quarterback Ben) Schramski or telling my guys to get up cause we’ve got a good song on the radio, why not?
“Make everybody happy, make practice better for that rep or that set, why not?”
Some coaches wouldn’t appreciate the attitude Murphy brings to the field. But Schmidt says he does because he knows it’s authentic, and more importantly, backed up by how Murphy plays and supports his teammates.
It’s also a vital piece to being a good linebacker.
“That’s what makes football different, I think people look at it like it’s Neanderthal at times, but it’s not, because at some point you have to get the will and the courage to put your facemask through another person’s chest, and that’s hard. At that position, it’s necessary to be a good player,” Schmidt said. “Rusty has that, and hopefully that wears off on the rest of the team.”
What also helps is Murphy being, essentially, the same guy on the field as he in the meeting rooms.
He’s affable, and willing to take the same amount of ribbing as he dishes out.
UW-L gets to face outside competition for the first time this week when they go to the University of Dubuque for a joint practice on Friday. There, Murphy and the Eagles defense can get after some new targets.
“Last year and this year, the ‘backers as a unit, we want to be those people running around pissing people off. Pissing running backs off, pissing linemen off,” Murphy said. “I want to be known as that team, this is ‘Linebacking U,’ you don’t want to mess with them.”
