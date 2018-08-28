There’s no nickname, yet, for the UW-La Crosse football team’s secondary this season. But that doesn’t mean we can’t suggest one, so here goes:
The Archipelago.
If you need to brush up on your geographical terms, an archipelago is a chain or series of islands.
Lame nickname? Yeah, probably.
Tribune beat reporter Colten Bartholomew sits down with UW-La Crosse senior quarterback Ben …
But it does describe how the Eagles’ cornerbacks, safeties, and sometimes linebackers function against the pass. In two seasons under coach Mike Schmidt, UW-L has been a primarily press-man coverage team. That means cornerbacks are on the line of scrimmage jamming receivers, trying to disrupt timing before stalking them down the field, and everyone has a player to cover one-on-one.
“The philosophy behind what we do is to make quarterbacks beat us. Put them into stressful, high-accuracy positions. We’re trying to create small windows and to make them hold onto the ball longer,” Schmidt said. “We’re trying to make difficult for quarterbacks at this level of football to complete a high percentage.”
It’s been working, as the Eagles allowed a WIAC-low 164.6 passing yards per game last season, including a 46.6 completion percentage in WIAC play. The next lowest in conference games was Platteville at 51.8. In all games, UW-L's completion percentage of 45.5 was the best of any WIAC team.
Schmidt is also the position coach for the cornerbacks and safeties. They spend time daily working on using hands to put a jolt into a receiver at the line, how to squeeze them against the sideline, trailing technique, and how to battle for the ball at the point of the catch.
High school defensive backs aren’t playing man coverage much, Schmidt said, so recruiting players in the secondary is more about identifying the physical tools one needs — things like speed, quick change-of-direction, good balance.
But the mental aspect of playing press-man coverage is almost as important.
There’s no help behind an Eagles cornerback on many plays, as safeties latch onto slot receivers or tight ends. That means one slip, or one mistake in technique, and a receiver is free for the potential big play. That’s a fact that UW-L's defensive backs say they just have to accept.
“You’re going to get beat during the year — come back the next play. All the matters is the next one,” said senior safety and team captain Peter Kissling said. “You have to have a short memory.”
For a veteran like Kissling — who played in nine games last year, including six starts, and started all 10 games as a sophomore — that short memory has become second nature. But he’s been charged with teaching the secondary’s new faces, like sophomore Max Brower, the ropes.
A safety who converted to corner this season and is in line to start at UW-L’s opener against Luther on Saturday, Brower said he’s gotten used to the physical differences of playing corner, and learning more about the attitude he must play with.
“You need to be mentally strong because you’re going to let up plays playing man with no safety over the top. It’s just about having a short memory and having the mindset to go out there and compete and try to beat your guy every play,” he said.
The Eagles aren’t likely to get a big test in the secondary from Luther in terms of attempts — Luther has been a triple-option offense, but new coach Caleb Padilla, a Winona State graduate, may change that. But they will have to contend with 6-foot-5 receiver Jordan Montgomery when the Norse do take to the air.
With new starters Brower at corner and AJ Villarreal at safety, The Archipelago has to get on the same wavelength as Schmidt and defensive coordinator Matt Janus to be as effective as they were ago.
“That’s really hard to do. It’s a work in progress, for sure, but this group has really been up to that challenge. We’ll be challenged early here in the season with some really good wide receiver play,” Schmidt said. “We’ve challenged them and they’ve accepted that.”
