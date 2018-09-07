A Division III football team will look to continue the upward ascent it’s had in the past few seasons at Tucci Stadium on Saturday, and get a good indication at what type of team it is as it enters an ever-difficult conference schedule.
Was that sentence about UW-La Crosse, led by third-year coach Mike Schmidt? Or the Illinois Wesleyan Titans, led by coach Norm Eash for the 32nd season?
Well, both, actually.
Saturday’s 1 p.m. game is pivotal for both teams as a win can help bolster a playoff resume that may include two losses, while the loser might need an undefeated or one-loss conference record to get sniff of late-November football.
If you think it’s too early to be talking about the playoffs, rest assured both teams know the implications of Saturday’s game.
“We scheduled this game to get ready for our conference season. You want to be a playoff team? You want to be a ranked team? Then you’ve got to beat a ranked team, and you’ve got to beat a playoff team,” Schmidt said. “Here’s our opportunity.”
To pull off the mild upset — the Titans are ranked No. 21 in the d3football.com poll and the Eagles are receiving votes — UW-L is going to have to slow down the passing offense of Illinois Wesleyan. Led by junior quarterback Brandon Bauer, who is in his third year starting, the Titans threw for 22 touchdowns and just six interceptions a year ago. Bauer completed 57.8 percent of his throws last season, and kept his team on schedule throughout games.
He also has talented, experience targets to throw to in junior Jack Healy, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound receiver, and 6-foot sophomore Liam Keffer. Healy caught eight touchdowns last season, while Keffer had two.
“We just need to make sure we’re consistent throughout our entire secondary, and that we’re beating them off the ball,” said Colton Nieman, a senior cornerback for UW-L. “If we can do that, I think we’ll be successful.”
Schmidt, who is also the secondary’s position coach, said the Eagles will likely match the 6-2 Nieman with Healy and trust the veteran to not let him get loose. Nieman was up to the task last week against Luther’s Justin Montgomery, who presented a similar size mismatch.
That’ll be much easier said than done, Schmidt said, because the Titans move Healy around their formations so much.
“My opinion, that’s the matchup of the game,” Schmidt said. “Can we play against them (in the secondary)? That’s key.”
On the other side of the ball, UW-L is likely going to need to rely on its passing game a bit more than it did at Luther. Granted, the Eagles still threw for 218 yards and three scores, but it only needed 13 completions to do so.
Those big plays will be tough to come by against the Titans, who return preseason All-American safety Trevor Staley.
“When they’re in a base coverage, it’s going to be a lot of underneath stuff, and (IWU) rely on good tackling behind it,” senior quarterback Ben Schramski said. “There’s probably not going to be a lot of opportunities for yards after catch at times, so (our receivers) just have to stay consistent and run their routes crisp, which I know they will.”
Schmidt said he wants to see top receivers Dominic Labellarte and Devonte Amos get more involved this week. Labellarte had a 6-yard TD catch in Week 1, but that was it for him, and Amos was held without a catch.
“They’re going to have to play really sharp. They’re going to get touches this week, that’s just how their defense is,” Schramski said of his wideouts. “They’ve got to be ready for the ball at all times.”
