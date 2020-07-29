UW-La Crosse football: Matt Janus, Eagles determined to keep moving forward despite canceled season

“I told the guys, we’ll kind of give them a couple days to pout here, and then it’s time to get going again,” Janus said. “It’s time to get ourselves back in the weight room when school starts. It’s time to get ourselves rolling and focused on our goals, on the vision of our program and focus on winning in 2021.”

Before the cancellation, the Eagles were preparing to open camp Aug. 12, and Janus said people throughout the athletic department had worked to develop a return plan that followed NCAA guidelines while trying to stay as close as possible to a “normal” camp schedule.

Under that plan, the team would have split into groups of 10 for practices in the morning. That group would remain the same for in-person activities in the afternoon — likely either lifting or something to help freshmen become oriented with the area, such as a tour of campus or a hike — before online team meetings in the evenings.

Regular temperature checks and equipment sanitation were also part of the plan, and the goal was to increase groups to 50 members and eventually to the whole team as the NCAA guidelines permitted.

Although that plan won’t be able to go forward Aug. 12, Janus hopes it will provide a good starting point for when the team is allowed to meet in person.