UW-La Crosse football: Matt Janus, Eagles determined to keep moving forward despite canceled season

The last time Matt Janus remembers not playing or coaching football in the fall was when he was in middle school. That was back in 1999.
“I was probably skateboarding or something,” the first-year UW-La Crosse football head coach said. “I don’t even think football was on my radar.”
Janus is no outlier; multiple coaches on the Eagles’ staff have dedicated decades to the sport. Mike Anderson, UW-L’s associate head coach who also works with the tight ends, has taken part in fall camps every year since 1962.
But the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced Monday that it was canceling conference seasons and championships for football, women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Eagles won’t play the lone nonconference game left on their schedule, either.
It will be the first time the Coulee Region will be without UW-L football since the team didn’t play in the 1943 and 1944 seasons because of World War II.
“It’s just crazy. You put it in perspective, I mean, that’s just what’s going on right now,” Janus said. “This pandemic is beyond your control. It’s beyond my control. And obviously it’s altered the lives of every one of us, really.”
While the team is certainly disappointed it won’t have a season, Janus said they can’t dwell on what could have been and is confident they will continue to build on their success in recent years.
“I told the guys, we’ll kind of give them a couple days to pout here, and then it’s time to get going again,” Janus said. “It’s time to get ourselves back in the weight room when school starts. It’s time to get ourselves rolling and focused on our goals, on the vision of our program and focus on winning in 2021.”
Before the cancellation, the Eagles were preparing to open camp Aug. 12, and Janus said people throughout the athletic department had worked to develop a return plan that followed NCAA guidelines while trying to stay as close as possible to a “normal” camp schedule.
Under that plan, the team would have split into groups of 10 for practices in the morning. That group would remain the same for in-person activities in the afternoon — likely either lifting or something to help freshmen become oriented with the area, such as a tour of campus or a hike — before online team meetings in the evenings.
Regular temperature checks and equipment sanitation were also part of the plan, and the goal was to increase groups to 50 members and eventually to the whole team as the NCAA guidelines permitted.
Although that plan won’t be able to go forward Aug. 12, Janus hopes it will provide a good starting point for when the team is allowed to meet in person.
Under NCAA and WIAC guidelines, teams will be permitted to have practices — granted they follow health recommendations and restrictions — but UW-L is awaiting guidance for when that may begin. According to a document on the UW-L athletics website, no Eagles team will be allowed to practice before Aug. 27, and it is likely practices will not begin until after classes start on Sept. 8.
“We don’t have a huge plan right now; it’s going to take some time, I think, for the league to come up with some ideas of what that’s going to look like with practice schedules,” Janus said. “It might be on an institution by institution basis, so we’ll have to see what that looks like.”
In the meantime, Janus is going to continue to check in with players, particularly seniors, many of whom are interested in returning to the program next season since they will not lose eligibility for this season. Of course, forces outside of football — from post-graduation plans to the financial burden of college — will inform what path they choose to take.
“I certainly hope we get them all back because this group certainly has some unfinished business to attend to,” Janus said. “But we also know there are post-college plans, and their lives have to move on, too.”
The pandemic could also throw a wrench into recruiting if high school seasons are scrapped, especially as high school juniors wouldn’t have vital game tape.
But there are a few silver linings to be found in the cancellation.
For starters, it will allow UW-L’s new offensive and defensive coordinators — Michael McGuire and Bryan Whitehead, respectively — to continue to settle in and implement their ideas. Janus said McGuire had yet to move anything into his office in Mitchell Hall until very recently.
Moreover, Janus feels, incoming freshmen will be able to use the next year to bulk up and to learn the systems.
“As much as they don’t see it, this is great. This is just perfect for them,” Janus said. “They’re going to get a full year to get into a college strength and conditioning program. We’re going to have some version of practice, we’re going to have some version of meetings, so they’ll get a slowed down time to take in the playbook.”
For now, though, all the Eagles can do is wait.
“I certainly hope that we can find a way to keep our kids safe across all three schools in town,” Janus said. “... I think the month of September, and obviously into October, is going to be huge. And we’ll see how that goes.”
