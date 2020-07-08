UW-La Crosse football: Matt Janus' first offseason as head coach full of virtual meetings, makeshift weights

“For (players), it’s about trying to get to know them, to build that relationship with them,” Janus said. “That’s been the hard part that you can’t really do through a computer or on a phone. Obviously our coordinators have reached out to everybody and all that, but it’s more about trying to just continue to develop that relationship with them.”

But the coaching staff has been able to meet virtually three or four times a week, and Janus said he’s liked how the new coordinators have meshed with the rest of the group.

“We’ve been breaking down some of last year’s film (as a staff) and really taken a lot of time to self-scout ourselves from last year,” said Janus, who mentioned he’s pleased with the defense’s base coverage and that McGuire and offensive line coach Andrew McGlenn are working to simplify the running game. “What worked well, what didn’t work well, what do we need to coach better? So we’ve done a lot of reflecting as a program.”

Meanwhile, players are getting creative with workouts at home with UW-L’s weight room closed. Some have made their own squat racks, while others are using water jugs as weights and PVC pipe as a bar. Janus said the coaching staff will have to be conscious about where players are at physically when play returns because of varying access to equipment.