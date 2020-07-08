UW-La Crosse football: Matt Janus' first offseason as head coach full of virtual meetings, makeshift weights

Matt Janus doesn’t feel like he’s facing any different challenges than anyone else during the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s had to adjust to working from home, find new ways to connect with team members and work to master virtual meetings.
But he’s doing it all in his first offseason as the UW-La Crosse football head coach.
“I can’t really complain,” Janus said. “You know, everybody is going through the same thing, so I can’t really complain or whine about it.”
Janus will be the first to tell you that the pandemic hasn’t fundamentally altered the Eagles’ offseason; Division III coaches aren’t allowed to meet with players over the summer even in normal circumstances.
Still, the virus has caused significant changes — including the cancellation of the team’s spring camp in April and Dakota State (S.D.) canceling the teams’ Sept. 19 game, which would have been UW-L’s home opener. And even changes that seem small could have a larger impact down the road.
Virus or no virus, a key step for the Eagles this spring and summer would have been getting to know and work with their new offensive and defensive coordinators, Michael McGuire and Bryan Whitehead, respectively.
But because of the pandemic, Janus said none of the players have met McGuire face to face and only a few have met Whitehead.
“For (players), it’s about trying to get to know them, to build that relationship with them,” Janus said. “That’s been the hard part that you can’t really do through a computer or on a phone. Obviously our coordinators have reached out to everybody and all that, but it’s more about trying to just continue to develop that relationship with them.”
But the coaching staff has been able to meet virtually three or four times a week, and Janus said he’s liked how the new coordinators have meshed with the rest of the group.
“We’ve been breaking down some of last year’s film (as a staff) and really taken a lot of time to self-scout ourselves from last year,” said Janus, who mentioned he’s pleased with the defense’s base coverage and that McGuire and offensive line coach Andrew McGlenn are working to simplify the running game. “What worked well, what didn’t work well, what do we need to coach better? So we’ve done a lot of reflecting as a program.”
Meanwhile, players are getting creative with workouts at home with UW-L’s weight room closed. Some have made their own squat racks, while others are using water jugs as weights and PVC pipe as a bar. Janus said the coaching staff will have to be conscious about where players are at physically when play returns because of varying access to equipment.
“It has posed a very interesting thing from the strength side of things. What do we do when we get back to camp?” Janus said. “Do we just go back to our normal, in-season lifting? Do these guys need to gain more weight? … There’s just a strength factor of guys that weren’t able to go to a gym since March.”
That is, of course, assuming there will be football in the fall, which Janus knows isn’t a guarantee. Currently, the team is planning to start practice Aug. 12 as it awaits a decision on the 2020 season from the WIAC, which has organized a task force to assess the situation.
If practices can start then, they aren’t likely to look like normal practices because of the virus, though Janus isn’t sure what specific changes there might be. But he acknowledged there would be a lot of moving parts and challenges — from tight spaces in the locker room and classrooms for position meetings to transportation for road games and what players do outside of team activities — and emphasized safety.
“My guess is as we go forward, at least for a while, I don’t think I will meet with our team in a full setting for a long time,” Janus said. “… It’s just going to be a different year from that side of things. But if we can make this safe enough, we’re going to play football, and that’s the key.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!