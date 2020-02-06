UW-La Crosse football: Matt Janus introduced as head coach

“That’s kind of the coolest part about this whole thing, right, is that we’re going to get some different opinions, we’re going to get a different look from people coming in from the outside,” Janus said.

With Janus as defensive coordinator, the Eagles often finished in the top half of the WIAC in a number of defensive categories, including rushing defense and quarterback sacks. Although he's never held a head coaching spot before — he's served as a graduate assistant, a defensive line coach and a recruiting coordinator at the DIII level in addition to being a defensive coordinator — he feels those past experiences have readied him to take this role.

"I think as an assistant, that's one of your jobs — you just constantly learn, whether it's successes or learn from mistakes. You just kind of keep using that as teaching moments," Janus said. "That's why I thanked Mike (Schmidt) in my press conference because he's been awesome with everything. He's brought me along and really brought me to this moment."

Like his predecessor, Janus emphasized his desire to win a national championship. Janus, while quick to note differences between him and Schmidt, acknowledged the role Schmidt had in laying a solid foundation for the program, including a 22-8 record since Janus has been on staff.