UW-La Crosse football: Matt Janus introduced as head coach

After finishing the interview process for the UW-La Crosse football team’s head coaching job, including last week’s open forum, all Matt Janus could wait. Over the weekend, he religiously checked his phone for updates. None came.
But by the time Janus met with players Wednesday night, any nervousness had already turned into elation.
“They were just relieved, excited, pumped. There was a lot of cheering, yelling. It was pretty fired up,” Janus said. “I didn’t know I was going to get that kind of an ovation — I would have come sprinting into like a mosh pit style.”
Janus was named the 14th head coach of the UW-L football program Wednesday evening and introduced at a press conference Thursday at Roger Harring Stadium.
Janus, who has served as the interim head coach since Dec. 12 after being the Eagles’ defensive coordinator the past three seasons, was one of two finalists for the job — the other was John Carroll University (Ohio) defensive coordinator Joe Schaefer — and replaces Mike Schmidt, who left for Division II Northern State (S.D.).
“I can’t tell you how special this moment is for me, how special this moment is for my family,” said Janus, who beat out a field of about 85 applicants. “... Even as I sit here right now, and stand before you, (it) doesn’t really feel real. It’s crazy.”
“There’s a lot of reasons that Matt was chosen for this role,” said Kim Blum, UW-L’s director of athletics. “One, Matt has the trust of the team. Two, Matt’s a great football coach and has certainly been a big part of our success of this team over the last three years since he arrived. Matt has a very distinct vision for this program. He has outlined what it’s going to take to win not only in the WIAC but at the national level.”
You have free articles remaining.
That starts with shoring up this year’s recruiting class and filling the few holes remaining in the coaching staff. Janus plans to retain all members of last season’s staff — including program mainstays, such as Andrew McGlenn and Mike Anderson — and only needs to hire a new offensive and defensive coordinator, which should aid a smooth transition and help on the recruiting trail.
“It’s been huge (having the same staff),” Janus said. “That’s why we’ve been able to have success with this class is that we’ve been able to show the vision and talk about what the plan is for each and every one of the kids that come in.”
As Janus looks for new coordinators, for which he says the school has already received “tons of applicants,” he plans to stay with an aggressive 4-3 defense that pressures quarterbacks and wants to run an up-tempo spread offense that is predicated on getting the ball to the team’s best players.
“That’s kind of the coolest part about this whole thing, right, is that we’re going to get some different opinions, we’re going to get a different look from people coming in from the outside,” Janus said.
With Janus as defensive coordinator, the Eagles often finished in the top half of the WIAC in a number of defensive categories, including rushing defense and quarterback sacks. Although he's never held a head coaching spot before — he's served as a graduate assistant, a defensive line coach and a recruiting coordinator at the DIII level in addition to being a defensive coordinator — he feels those past experiences have readied him to take this role.
"I think as an assistant, that's one of your jobs — you just constantly learn, whether it's successes or learn from mistakes. You just kind of keep using that as teaching moments," Janus said. "That's why I thanked Mike (Schmidt) in my press conference because he's been awesome with everything. He's brought me along and really brought me to this moment."
Like his predecessor, Janus emphasized his desire to win a national championship. Janus, while quick to note differences between him and Schmidt, acknowledged the role Schmidt had in laying a solid foundation for the program, including a 22-8 record since Janus has been on staff.
“Getting to where we are now, that was the easy part,” Janus said. “Going to do what we want to accomplish next, what everyone here wants to accomplish next, that's the hardest step. The reality is that as the head coach, I’m a small piece of the puzzle.”
But as was evidenced when he met with his team Wednesday night, the other pieces are on board as UW-L embarks on a new era.