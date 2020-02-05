UW-La Crosse football: Matt Janus named head coach

UW-La Crosse has chosen a familiar face to lead its football program.
The school announced Wednesday night that Matt Janus, who has spent the past three seasons as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator and was named interim head coach on Dec. 12, is the new head coach.
Janus was one of two finalists for the job; the other was Joe Schaefer, the defensive coordinator at Division III John Carroll University (Ohio). He replaces Mike Schmidt, who was announced as head football coach at Northern State University (S.D.) on December 9.
“This place is in a great spot. We have a great school. We have a great city,” Janus told the Tribune after he was named the interim head coach in December. “... We’ve gone 22-8 since I’ve been here. This is a really great program. Coach Schmidt did a fantastic job here. This program is in a great spot.”
With Janus as defensive coordinator, the Eagles often finished in the top half of the WIAC in a number of defensive categories. The team was third in the league in rushing defense (107.7 yards per game) and quarterback sacks (40) this season while also finishing fourth in scoring defense (22.1 points per game), total defense (365.3 yards) and passing defense efficiency (113.9). The Eagles also forced 29 turnovers..
Janus played football at UW-Platteville, where he was a three-year letterwinner. He got his first coaching experience as a graduate assistant with the Pioneers; he worked with outside linebackers from 2010-11.
From 2011-14, Janus was the defensive coordinator at Sheboygan Falls High School. He then returned to UW-Platteville and served as the defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator for Iowa. In 2016 — his final season with the Pioneers before joining the Eagles — he was the defensive coordinator.
“I can’t explain how excited I am to get started,” Janus said in a press release. “To get an opportunity to be a head coach at any level is special, but getting a chance to lead this storied program, at this nationally recognized university, and in this amazing community is truly unbelievable.
A total of 15 All-WIAC honors have been earned in Janus' first three seasons as UW-L's defensive coordinator, including five first team choices. Defensive back Peter Kissling and linebacker Rusty Murphy were both named to the 2019 All-WIAC First Team.
“Matt has been an integral part of the success of our football program on the field, and has played a vital role with the experience our players have off the field,” said UWL Director of Athletics Kim Blum. “I am excited about the leadership Matt brings and where that will take our football program.”