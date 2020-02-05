UW-La Crosse football: Matt Janus named head coach

UW-La Crosse has chosen a familiar face to lead its football program.

The school announced Wednesday night that Matt Janus, who has spent the past three seasons as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator and was named interim head coach on Dec. 12, is the new head coach.

Janus was one of two finalists for the job; the other was Joe Schaefer, the defensive coordinator at Division III John Carroll University (Ohio). He replaces Mike Schmidt, who was announced as head football coach at Northern State University (S.D.) on December 9.

“This place is in a great spot. We have a great school. We have a great city,” Janus told the Tribune after he was named the interim head coach in December. “... We’ve gone 22-8 since I’ve been here. This is a really great program. Coach Schmidt did a fantastic job here. This program is in a great spot.”

With Janus as defensive coordinator, the Eagles often finished in the top half of the WIAC in a number of defensive categories. The team was third in the league in rushing defense (107.7 yards per game) and quarterback sacks (40) this season while also finishing fourth in scoring defense (22.1 points per game), total defense (365.3 yards) and passing defense efficiency (113.9). The Eagles also forced 29 turnovers..