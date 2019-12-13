UW-La Crosse football: Matt Janus named interim head coach

UW-La Crosse named Matt Janus interim head football coach Thursday, three days after Mike Schmidt left the program to be the head coach at Division II Northern State University. The school will conduct a nationwide search for Schmidt’s full-time replacement, according to a release.
Janus has spent the past three years as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator and led an opportunistic defense that forced 29 turnovers and had 40 sacks in 2019, both season bests under Janus.
“It’s cool to look at the place I’m at,” Janus said. “I get a chance, for however long it is, to lead this and do what I think is best and protect this program.”
Janus, who learned Thursday he would be taking over as interim, said his greatest responsibility is helping the team transition for Schmidt to its next head coach. That starts with current players and recruits.
“The first thing is just work with our players,” Janus said. “Sometimes 18- to 22-year-old males don’t understand everything. They don’t understand why coach Schmidt took a new job, and some of them are angry, some of them are frustrated, some of them are upset, some of them are confused. … They’re going through different emotions.
“The next thing is to work with our recruits and work with our committals and continue to keep that on par with what we’ve been doing.”
Janus believes his time with the program, including that spent on the recruiting trail, should help with both of those processes.
“I’m familiar with our players. Our players know me; I think they trust me,” Janus said.
You have free articles remaining.
“I know how the recruiting process goes. I know the type of students we’re looking for. I know the type of athlete we’re looking for. I think just being here … has been huge.”
Janus said he was surprised when he learned that Schmidt was leaving and has spoken with him since his departure.
“It was really hard for him,” Janus said. “This is a place, obviously, that he loves. It was his dream job, and as everybody knows, sometimes that dream changes. Sometimes there’s a new opportunity that presents itself.”
As the school conducts its coaching search, Janus said he expects to throw his hat in the ring, though he is focused on the present.
“I’m just taking this a day at a time,” he said. “This has kind of been new news right now. Just kind of going through that, focusing on today and then what the next challenge is going to bring.
“This place is in a great spot. We have a great school. We have a great city. … We’ve gone 22-8 since I’ve been here. This is a really great program. Coach Schmidt did a fantastic job here. This program is in a great spot.”
Janus was a three-year letterwinner in football, in addition to serving as a team captain in his final season, at UW-Platteville, where he also got his coaching start. Janus was a graduate assistant with the Pioneers from 2010-11 and worked with outside linebackers.
From there, Janus was the defensive coordinator at Sheboygan Falls High School from 2011-14 before returning to UW-Platteville as the defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator for Iowa. He was the Pioneers’ co-defensive coordinator in 2016, his final season at UW-Platteville before becoming the defensive coordinator at UW-L.