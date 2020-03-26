UW-La Crosse football: Michael McGuire hired as offensive coordinator

UW-La Crosse football head coach Matt Janus has rounded out his coaching staff with the hiring of Michael McGuire as the team's offensive coordinator, the program announced Thursday afternoon.
McGuire was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at NAIA school Dickinson State University (N.D.) the past two seasons. With McGuire on staff, the Blue Hawks won two North Star Conference titles and appeared in the NAIA playoffs.
"My family and I are very excited to be a part of the Eagles' football program and the La Crosse community," McGuire said in a release from the school. "I want to thank Coach Janus for this opportunity and look forward to building on UW-L's rich football history."
Last season under McGuire, Dickinson State finished in the top 20 nationally in six offensive categories, including eighth in third-down conversions (44.7 percent) and passing efficiency (156.3). The Blue Hawks also scored 35.2 points per game in 2019, good for 19th in the country.
"Our football family is beyond excited to announce Michael as our new offensive coordinator, and to welcome his wife, Marissa, and children, Summer and Heath, into our La Crosse community," Janus said in a release. "This is an absolutely huge hire for our football program, and I cannot wait to get started with him.
"Coach McGuire is a winner, plain and simple. He has won a conference championship at Dickinson State, advanced into the NAIA playoffs and has an absolutely unbelievable record as a high school head coach. Having had to call plays against Michael over the last two years, I know how great of a playcaller he is and what he is going to bring to our offense here at La Crosse. Off the field, I know Michael will be a great mentor to our players, and will be someone that has a large impact on our campus."
Before his stint at Dickinson State, McGuire was the head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Big Horn High School (Wyo.) from 2012-17. Under McGuire, the Rams qualified for four state championship games and won two state titles. McGuire was the defensive line and tight ends coach at Sheridan High School (Wyo.) in 2010-11 and the head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Riverside High School (Wyo.) from 2006-09. Prior to that, he was a graduate assistant at Fort Hays State University (Kan.), working with the tight ends and offensive line.
McGuire earned his bachelor's degree in exercise sport science from the University of Wyoming in 2003 and his master's in health and human performance from Fort Hays State in 2006.
UW-L hired Bryan Whitehead as its defensive coordinator on Monday.
