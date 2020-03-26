UW-La Crosse football: Michael McGuire hired as offensive coordinator

UW-La Crosse football head coach Matt Janus has rounded out his coaching staff with the hiring of Michael McGuire as the team's offensive coordinator, the program announced Thursday afternoon.

McGuire was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at NAIA school Dickinson State University (N.D.) the past two seasons. With McGuire on staff, the Blue Hawks won two North Star Conference titles and appeared in the NAIA playoffs.

"My family and I are very excited to be a part of the Eagles' football program and the La Crosse community," McGuire said in a release from the school. "I want to thank Coach Janus for this opportunity and look forward to building on UW-L's rich football history."

Last season under McGuire, Dickinson State finished in the top 20 nationally in six offensive categories, including eighth in third-down conversions (44.7 percent) and passing efficiency (156.3). The Blue Hawks also scored 35.2 points per game in 2019, good for 19th in the country.

"Our football family is beyond excited to announce Michael as our new offensive coordinator, and to welcome his wife, Marissa, and children, Summer and Heath, into our La Crosse community," Janus said in a release. "This is an absolutely huge hire for our football program, and I cannot wait to get started with him.