Two weeks ago, Rusty Murphy was on ESPN’s SportsCenter for his 86-yard scoop and score that gave the UW-La Crosse football team a 33-27 double-overtime win over Illinois Wesleyan.
His encore? The 6-foot-1, 240-pound linebacker put together a stat line last weekend that is typically only seen in a video game.
He was all over the field in the Eagles’ 23-17 loss to Dickinson State last Saturday, finishing with 17 tackles, 4½ tackles for loss, 2½ sacks, a pass break-up and a forced fumble. After earning a spot on the All-WIAC honorable mention team as a sophomore, the junior is making a claim to be one of the top linebackers in the country.
“That’s just the kind of player he is,” said UW-L coach Mike Schmidt, whose team (2-1) has a bye this weekend. “The reality is that’s the guy we recruited, that’s the guy we knew that was going to be here. He has a lot more games, a lot more weeks like the ones he has had these past couple. He seems like he just keeps churning them out every week.”
Through three games, Murphy has been a key force for the 16th-ranked Eagles, who open up WIAC play at UW-Platteville on Oct. 5. Murphy has registered 30 total tackles, 5½ tackles for loss, 3½ sacks and three forced fumbles.
He is helping lead a La Crosse defense that is allowing just 4.4 yards per play. The UW-L secondary — combined with a solid pass rush that has generated 11 sacks so far this season — has shut down the potent passing attacks of Illinois Wesleyan and Dickinson State. UW-L intercepted Wesleyan quarterback Brandon Bauer six times and sacked Dickinson quarterback Hayden Gibson six times while holding him to 212 yards on 34 attempts. Both had record-breaking seasons for their teams last year.
“Not only me, but I think our defense is playing the best that we can right now,” Murphy said. “I think we are going to keep growing and hopefully as a player, I can keep doing my thing, but more importantly it seems like everyone on our defense is playing their best. We are only going to keep getting better as the season goes on.”
The Eagles have shown great resiliency this season. Whether it is the back-to-back double-overtime wins to begin the season or the near upset over one of the top teams in the NAIA on the road after experiencing an abundance of travel issues getting out there.
Perhaps a lot of it starts with the defense, who has been on the field 70 more plays than the offense due to the Eagles inability to sustain drives on offense converting just 36 percent on third downs this season. It’s part of the reason why UW-L is getting beaten so badly in time of possession with opponents having their offenses on the field an average of 13 minutes more per game. So far, the UW-L defense has risen to the task by responding with 12 takeaways and 11 sacks.
“The defense, sometimes it always feels like we are up against the wall,” Murphy said. “We like that. It’s when we rise to the occasion. It’s when we are at our best. We just try to stay as loose as we can in those situations whether it is overtime or being on a bus for 15 hours with dudes. We always make the best out of it.”
One way to help that defense is to establish the rushing attack on offense. After Schmidt said it was a point of emphasis all week, the Eagles finally made some headway on the ground against Dickinson State. Sophomore running back Joey Stutzman averaged six yards a carry, rushing 14 times for 84 yards and two touchdowns.
“Our offensive line just blocked great,” Stutzman said. “All I did was run hard and the offensive line did the rest. … It’s nice when you got guys blocking for you and all you need is a little hole and run hard.”
Through the first two games, UW-L had just 123 rushing yards. They had 97 against a Dickinson State team that Schmidt labeled as “huge up-front” leading up to the game. It was a big confidence boost for the Eagles, as they enjoy the weekend off before gearing up for the Pioneers.
“It’s really nice coming into the bye week and then having that confidence now going into conference play that we can run the ball,” Stutzman said. “That’s what we are going to do, be a versatile team … When you open up the run, you open up the pass. When you open up the pass, you open up the run. You don’t want to be a team that just passes the ball the whole time.
“We all knew it was coming. We were talking before the game and said, ‘let’s just do it this game.’ And we did. The offensive line just played great.”
