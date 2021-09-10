UW-La Crosse football notebook: Eagles need to clean up penalties; Garcia to continue to get snaps

The UW-La Crosse football team did plenty of things well in its season-opening win at Dakota State (S.D.).
The offense was efficient, with the line clearing lanes for junior running back Joey Stutzman and quarterbacks Jakob Parks and Cade Garcia each throwing multiple touchdown passes.
The defense limited the Trojans to 256 yards of offense, including just 9 rushing yards, while recording four sacks and forcing a turnover.
But one statistic stands out in a less-than-desirable way; the Eagles had 11 penalties for 125 yards.
“The reality is we got to clean that up,” said UW-L head coach Matt Janus, whose team hosts Dubuque (Iowa) on Saturday. “... We can’t get away on Saturday of giving up 125 yards on penalties. We can’t. We’ll lose the game.
“It’s the same thing going forward, the rest of our schedule. We do that again, we’re going to lose the game if we give free yards away like that.”
Some of those penalties came on judgement calls, such as defensive pass interference, but Janus acknowledged that others were well within the Eagles’ control.
UW-L had a 65-yard screen play to Stutzman called back because of a block in the back, and two interceptions were negated by a roughing the passer and an offsides.
“We had some alignment issues, we had some after the ball issues,” senior linebacker Rusty Murphy said. “I think it’s just a matter of knowing that we can’t hand them yards.”
Garcia to get more use
Parks, the graduate transfer from Division I South Dakota, will start at quarterback for the second time in as many weeks, but Janus said he expects Garcia to continue to get snaps.
“We’re going to continue to use Cade. We’re going to continue to use Jakob,” Janus said. “Really like what they both did.”
Garcia, a junior, led the offense for five series in Week 1, three of which came in the second half. Although he threw a pick-six in the fourth quarter, Garcia finished 5-of-7 passing for 47 yards and two touchdowns, including a 30-yard score on his second series.
“Give coach (and offensive coordinator Michael) McGuire credit,” Janus said. “He put Cade in on the fourth series, it was kind of a three-and-out, and he went back to Cade. Next thing you know, we end that drive with a 30-yard touchdown.”
Parks, meanwhile, completed 18 of his 28 passes for 178 yards and three touchdowns, all of which went to junior wideout Cam Sorenson on slants.
“Loved what Jakob did, loved the connections he had with Cam,” Janus said. “His poise in the pocket, the way he led that offense.
“And then we know we’ve got a good one in Cade, too, so we’re going to continue to play both.”
Regardless of who is at quarterback on Saturday, they will need to pay attention to Dubuque cornerback Tyler Geiman, who had two interceptions last week.
Beirne climbs kicking ranks
West Salem High School graduate Ryan Beirne jumped Dylan Rude for fourth place in career extra points made at UW-L by making six last Saturday.
The senior entered the season at 71 career extra points made and is now one ahead of Rude.
Jedediah Jensen holds the program record at 123 and is followed by Thad Dugan (105) and Chris Schumacher (99).
Beirne would need to average 2.6 extra points made per game over the Eagles’ remaining schedule to pass Schumacher and 3.2 to pass Dugan.
