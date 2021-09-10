UW-La Crosse football notebook: Eagles need to clean up penalties; Garcia to continue to get snaps

“We had some alignment issues, we had some after the ball issues,” senior linebacker Rusty Murphy said. “I think it’s just a matter of knowing that we can’t hand them yards.”

Garcia to get more use

Parks, the graduate transfer from Division I South Dakota, will start at quarterback for the second time in as many weeks, but Janus said he expects Garcia to continue to get snaps.

“We’re going to continue to use Cade. We’re going to continue to use Jakob,” Janus said. “Really like what they both did.”

Garcia, a junior, led the offense for five series in Week 1, three of which came in the second half. Although he threw a pick-six in the fourth quarter, Garcia finished 5-of-7 passing for 47 yards and two touchdowns, including a 30-yard score on his second series.

“Give coach (and offensive coordinator Michael) McGuire credit,” Janus said. “He put Cade in on the fourth series, it was kind of a three-and-out, and he went back to Cade. Next thing you know, we end that drive with a 30-yard touchdown.”

Parks, meanwhile, completed 18 of his 28 passes for 178 yards and three touchdowns, all of which went to junior wideout Cam Sorenson on slants.