More than a decade of Andrew McGlenn’s life has been spent with the offensive line of the UW-La Crosse football team.
Between the five seasons he spent in uniform — going from a redshirt player to a two-time All-WIAC right tackle — and now entering his sixth season as the O-line coach for the Eagles, McGlenn’s all too familiar with the northwest corner of Veterans Memorial Field where the linemen drill technique day after day.
He’s a pillar of familiarity for multiple generations of players — teammates and those he coached — and helped guide the ship in the winter months before coach Mike Schmidt was hired in 2016. He’s also found a way to put together lines that have facilitated a powerful offense each of the past two seasons.
According to Schmidt McGlenn’s value to the program can’t be quantified.
“Andy McGlenn is UW-La Crosse. I don’t know what we would do without him, to be honest with you,” Schmidt said Thursday. “He’s what our program’s about. Every alum’s going to know him, every player is going to know him. He loves this place more than anything in his life, and that commitment is unbelievable for me as the head coach and our players feel it, too.”
The fact that Schmidt and McGlenn are coaching together at their alma mater is a wild confluence of events in itself, but we’ll get back to that.
McGlenn’s charge this season is to take a group of offensive linemen — one which has eight returning players and only two of them started games last season — and find a way to get senior quarterback Ben Schramski enough time to engineer an offense.
The O-line had 16 recruits or transfers join their ranks, and that forced McGlenn to get creative with the structure of his meetings. He paired two new players with one returner to help answer questions and spur conversation. It also allowed young players to ask questions in a smaller, more comfortable group setting rather than stop a full meeting.
“These guys have done a tremendous job of it because I can’t develop 16 young guys right away,” McGlenn said. “I don’t know how to do that, I can’t give enough feedback, and if we try to do that, it’d slow down the pace of meetings or practice so much that we’d miss our repetition.”
It’s been working so far, as the first-team line has looked stout in practice.
But for McGlenn, the place he works matters equally as the work he does. He came to La Crosse at the tail end of its heyday atop the WIAC, and was a part of three WIAC championship teams (2002-04). He knows what it takes to get there again, and he believes what UW-L is doing in recruiting is getting it back to that level.
“The program’s back to what it should be. The program’s able to attract the best kids who want to be great athletes, who want to be great students, who want to have a great social experience in college,” McGlenn said. “Bringing the football back into it, we’ve been able to elevate the quality of kid we’ve been able to attract, which we’ve always gotten for the most part, but we’ve matched that with being really, really good football players.”
The team of Schmidt and McGlenn as recruiters has proven to be a boon for the Eagles. After playing two seasons together under coach Larry Terry, McGlenn graduated and became a graduate assistant at Chadron State College in Nebraska.
Schmidt called McGlenn when Schmidt was approaching his graduation and wanted to talk about getting into coaching. Schmidt landed as an assistant coach at the University of Dubuque a year later, and the following season reunited with McGlenn there.
They lived together in Dubuque while coaching the Spartans, but when McGlenn left for a teaching and coaching position at New Richmond High School in Wisconsin, they thought it would be their last time coaching together. But McGlenn joined the Eagles as the offensive line coach in 2013, and after Joel Dettwiler resigned in 2016, Schmidt was hired.
“I knew when I left Dubuque I wanted to coach with Mike again, and to have it here? I never thought about that cause I thought I’d be setting myself for failure. Be like me dating a supermodel, it’s probably not going to happen,” McGlenn said.
“Somehow it came true and, gosh, it’s everything I want professionally. It’s really awesome.”
