Everything for the UW-La Crosse football team’s offense is going to start from the middle.
Specifically from its center and left guard.
Junior left guard Oliver Vasanoja and senior center Bradley Schultz have had to get accustomed to new positions this year — Vasanoja was the center and Schultz a guard last season — and also help prepare three players to join them along the offensive line who haven’t taken a snap in college yet.
Tribune beat reporter Colten Bartholomew sits down with UW-La Crosse senior quarterback Ben …
It got to the point this summer and during training camp that Schultz joked with offensive line coach Andrew McGlenn that he wanted a coach’s visor to wear when he took off his helmet.
But that leadership is what UW-L’s line will need to be the engine behind the offense. A slow building process early in camp led to great strides over the past week, and as the team heads into its debut against Luther College on Saturday, the Eagles’ O-line has the endorsement of the guy whose opinion matters most — senior quarterback Ben Schramski.
“I the utmost faith in our offensive line,” Schramski said. “Bradley and Oliver up front are going to get us in the right position every time.”
Being the two returning starters on the line brought with it the responsibility of getting the players around them up to speed. But that couldn’t happen entirely for Vasanoja until he was healthy.
Vasanoja injured his leg during training camp last season, and had to miss the first two games with what he and the athletic trainers believed was a bone bruise. He started Weeks 3-6, but then was out the rest of the season once things got worse and it was discovered he’d been playing on a broken leg.
“He’s probably the toughest kid I’ve ever coached,” said McGlenn, who was a two-time All-WIAC right tackle for UW-L. “He wasn’t making excuses at all, and he’s playing on a broken leg. He brings the bar up for our group.”
More than a decade of Andrew McGlenn’s life has been spent with the offensive line of the UW…
Now healthy, Vasanoja can continue being the vocal leader he’s emerged to be. The Finnish military veteran said he’s finally able to execute his job without pain — well, outside of the regular pain associated with playing offensive line.
“I just have so much more confidence in my technique and myself now that I’m healthy, so I’m trying to stay that way,” Vasanoja said.
The combo of Vasanoja and Schultz proved effective during the team’s scrimmage against Dubuque. Against the Spartans’ three-man front, they moved the nose tackle off the line consistently and created running lanes for backs.
Vasanoja said despite the offense changing under new offensive coordinator Luke Bengtson, McGlenn and the line have kept concepts the same in order to build off of what they’ve already learned.
“It’s a new scheme, but we still run the same type of system. We have some new stuff, but we’re using technique we’re comfortable with and we’ve practiced throughout the years,” Vasanoja said.
Oliver Vasanoja grew up wanting to play football.
Kyle Abrahamson, Connor Berry and Ian Carnes have filled out the line with the interior two. Alex Richardson, who has been battling a leg injury in training camp, will also be in the mix when healthy.
It’ll be a test for them to handle college defensive linemen right away, but McGlenn said they’ve been quick adopters of the technique he’s teaching his charges.
“Some of the young guys are getting it during camp that if they’re trying to use our technique and screw up, it’s not a big deal, we can fix it,” McGlenn said. “But if you never try the technique in practice, you’re not going to progress.”
To get the Eagles’ offense to continue the heights its reached in recent seasons — second-most yards in program history (4,748) in 2016 and fifth-most (4,312) in 2017 — the line will need to give Schramski time to operate.
Vasanoja said he and his linemates accept that challenge.
“We had that chip on our shoulders and a different feeling coming into camp,” he said. “That started in the offseason. We were prepared for this fall camp, and it feels good.”
