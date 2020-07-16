UW-La Crosse football opener canceled, other sports impacted as MIAC calls off fall nonconference games

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The UW-La Crosse football team had what was scheduled to be its season opener canceled Thursday as the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced the cancellation of its fall sports nonconference games because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Eagles were slated to open their first season under head coach Matt Janus at the MIAC's Concordia College on Sept. 5; UW-L has now had two of its three nonconference games canceled. The team is now scheduled to open the season at the University of Dubuque (Iowa) at 1 p.m. Sept. 12.

The MIAC's move also affects the Eagles' volleyball and women's soccer teams.

The volleyball team had four games scheduled against MIAC opponents, including two at the Augsburg University Invitational on Sept. 11-12. The Eagles were also scheduled to play Pacific Lutheran University (Ore.) at that invitational.

The women's soccer team had three games scheduled against MIAC opponents, including a home game against Augsburg on Oct. 13.

