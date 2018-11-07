The best defense against the pass for the UW-La Crosse football team through nine games hasn’t come from a secondary player.
In fact, when you look strictly at the numbers, the Eagles (6-3, 4-2) rank last in the eight-team WIAC in passing yards allowed per game (264.3). But giving some context to that metric is the fact that UW-L ranks second behind Whitewater, one of NCAA Division III’s best defenses, in stopping the run, so the Eagles are facing more passes.
That’s allowed La Crosse’s defensive line and linebackers to get after quarterbacks to the tune of 32 sacks, the most by any Eagles team since at least 2000. That puts the Eagles in a tie for 17th across the 247 teams in Division III for sacks per game (3.56).
Sacks game-by-game
|Opponent
|UW-L sacks
|Luther
|0
|Illinois Wesleyan
|3
|Dickinson State
|1
|Whitewater
|2
|Stout
|7
|Stevens Point
|5
|Oshkosh
|1
|Platteville
|6
|River Falls
|7
|Total: 32
The front seven is getting pressure in multiple ways. Defensive coordinator Matt Janus, in his second year at La Crosse, hasn’t been afraid to dial up blitzes, especially against some of the more pass-happy teams in the conference like Stout and River Falls.
“(Blitzing) creates a lot of movement and lets us use our athleticism against the guys who are bigger than us,” junior defensive end Zack Zillmer said. “But I think we have such a good dispersion of talent across the D-line. It’s hard (for opponents) to single out one guy to double-team, so it keeps us getting one-on-one opportunities. And we got those, those are when we start to make our big plays.”
Zillmer, a Black River Falls High School graduate, has 4½ sacks, second on the team to fellow junior Ryan Flathers, who has 8½. Lineman Anthony Schumann and linebacker Elijah McGeehan each have 3.
La Crosse not relying on one pass-rusher to get the job done is a key to its success. The 1-2 punch of Flathers and Zillmer helps a great deal as well.
“Just knowing we’ve got Flathers across from me, that guy’s a menace in the backfield right now. I just know if I don’t beat my guy, as long as keep the quarterback contained on my side, (Flathers is) probably going to come free,” Zillmer said.
Zillmer also noted the play of interior linemen like junior Zach Abitz (½ sack) and freshman Josiah Goerlitz (1½ sacks), who occupy the center and both guards and don’t allow quarterbacks to step up through the pocket and escape.
Pressure on the quarterback has either won or salted away three of the Eagles’ wins this season.
Against Stout, it was a strip-sack in overtime by Flathers that was picked up and returned 67 yards for a score that let La Crosse avoid devastating collapse. Against Platteville, Zillmer tallied sacks on three consecutive plays to halt a Pioneers’ drive and then put their last-ditch effort to tie the game on ice. Against River Falls last week, while holding a big lead, the Eagles buried Falcons backup quarterback six times in the second half to snuff out any chance of a comeback.
UW-L has two seven-sack games, and has 13 sacks over the past two weeks.
If that trend can continue against Eau Claire this week (4-5, 2-4) is a good barometer of how good the Eagles’ pass-rush is in more-than-likely its final game of the season.
The Blugolds have been up-and-down this season, but have beaten Platteville and Oshkosh over the past two weeks. They are third in the conference in allowing 21 sacks this season, behind Whitewater (eight) and La Crosse (18).
UW-L coach Mike Schmidt said Eau Claire senior quarterback Scott Proctor has done a good job avoiding sacks by getting outside of the pocket and throwing the ball away when needed.
“They don’t throw the ball down the field a lot, it’s a lot of short combination routes, so when we play zone coverage, we’ve got to be really good on that. It’s tough to get there in a blitz package, so our front four has to generate pressure themselves, and when they get there, they need to disrupt the football,” Schmidt said Monday.
“Whether that’s as he’s throwing and knock it down, or if that’s before he throws it, get on the football.”
Zillmer thinks the key will be to keep Proctor in the pocket, and he said he has faith in the secondary to cover receivers well enough that Proctor will be forced the hold the ball and feel the heat.
“It’s going to come down to our DBs,” Zillmer said. “If they play like they did last week, knocking down balls, giving us time to get to the quarterback, then it’s about our D-linemen winning one-on-one matchups.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.