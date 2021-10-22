UW-La Crosse football: Passing game looks to rebound, lighten Stutzman's workload against UW-Stout

There is no hard cap on how many carries Joey Stutzman will get on a weekly basis. And truth be told, the UW-La Crosse football team is happy to frequently give the ball to its junior running back — especially given how he and the offensive line have performed lately.

Stutzman has rushed for at least 150 yards in each of the Eagles’ past three games while totaling five touchdowns and averaging 5.9 yards per carry.

But he’s also piled up 62 carries over the last two weeks, and something was clearly missing offensively as UW-L held on for a 24-23 victory at UW-Platteville last Saturday — balance.

Transfer quarterback Jakob Parks, after passing for 956 yards and 13 touchdowns over the first four games this season, has thrown only one touchdown since and completed just eight of his 20 passes for 105 yards against the Pioneers.

“I think what we needed to do better last week was we needed to spread the ball out more to some of our other weapons,” said Eagles head coach Matt Janus, whose team is 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the WIAC. “I think that’s a good lesson for us to learn and take away from that game.”

And UW-L, which is ranked 13th by the AFCA and 14th in the d3football.com poll, believes it can apply what it learned this week against UW-Stout. The Eagles host the Blue Devils (5-1, 2-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday.

“For Jake, Cam (Sorenson), myself, all the other receivers, this will be a game to kind of prove that we still are where we thought we were before going into Platteville,” senior wideout Jake Simuncak said. “More of a statement game to say we are one of the better downfield passing teams in the conference, too.”

Simuncak didn’t have a catch against UW-Platteville — the first time he’s gone without one since Nov. 3, 2018 — though he did return a kickoff for a touchdown.

Sorenson was the only receiver with a catch last week, hauling in three for 62 yards and a score, while sophomore tight end Will Josten, senior running back Brad Tobin and Stutzman were responsible for Parks’ other five completions.

The Pioneers did well to pressure Parks, and the quarterback gave credit to their defense. But he was also insistent that the offense simply didn’t play to its potential; the group put up 14 points in the first quarter but was scoreless in the second half, which is why Parks felt disappointment on the sideline before an improbable finish gave UW-L its third straight win.

“I should have done a better job all week making sure everybody was prepared,” Parks said. “Disappointed in myself. It’s on me to lead those guys, make sure we can put up points because the defense did one heck of a job.”

How Parks and the passing game respond against UW-Stout could be crucial.

The Blue Devils run a 3-4 defense and have eight interceptions against 11 passing touchdowns allowed this year. But UW-Stout gives up 7.3 yards per pass attempt, and the Eagles feel like they can take advantage of more relaxed zone coverage on the outside.

“We just like the way our athletes match up against their athletes, especially in the pass game,” Simuncak said. “... Now that we have run the ball more, maybe they stack the box more and the passing game will open up. Then if they play soft coverage, then we can run the ball better.

“So, I think yeah, we’re going to have a pretty balanced game plan, might take a few more shots this game.”

UW-L hasn’t taken as many of those shots this year as it has in previous seasons, which the team says can be attributed to taking what defenses give it. And the Eagles have shown they don’t have to hit the deep ball to be effective through the air, as was the case when Parks connected on crossing route after crossing route in their win over UW-Oshkosh.

Regardless of how it gets done — whether long passes, quick hitters on RPOs or those crossers over the middle — UW-L knows it can’t be one dimensional with Stutzman against a Blue Devils defense that allows just 3.5 yards per carry.

Even if the running back has made the most of his workload.

“I would love if he could keep doing this the whole season,” Simuncak said of Stutzman. “That’s the thing, I think we’re going to help him out, too. Maybe take a little bit off his plate just so he can stay fresh for the whole entire game.”

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

