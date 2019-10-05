PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — For nearly two quarters, it looked like the UW-La Crosse football team had finally figured out it’s offense against Platteville.
Quarterback Evan Lewandowski looked comfortable finding receivers and threw two early touchdown passes before running for another to put the 16th-ranked Eagles up 13 points in the first 20 minutes. But after a bad interception, the wheels completely fell off. The Pioneers rattled off 31 unanswered points to win 38-20 on Saturday afternoon at Pioneer Stadium in Platteville, Wis.
The game was delayed 2½ hours after storms rolled through the area, but it didn’t seem to impact the Eagles (2-2), at all. After turning the ball over on downs on their first possession, UW-L marched used 10 plays to navigate 80 yards. Lewandowski capped the drive off with a beautiful throw back across his body, and it found Joey Stutzman in the corner of the end zone to make it 7-0. It was the start of three straight possessions that ended in touchdowns for UW-L.
Their next drive, they needed just one play when Lewandowski found Cam Sorenson for a 46-yard score. Lewandowski then capped off a 9-play, 60-yard scoring drive with a 6-yard run to put the Eagles up 20-7.
They had a chance to put the Pioneers (4-0, 1-0) in a stranglehold when the offense got the ball back at its own 43, but Lewandowski’s pass was high and behind his intended receiver on a slant route before being intercepted. Platteville returned it back to the UW-L 15 where the offense capitalized on a 15-yard touchdown pass on a third-and-10.
As it turned out, that play completely changed the game.
After compiling 226 yards on its first four drives, UW-L only managed 129 the rest of the game after the interception. The Eagles' final 11 possessions ended with four punts, six interceptions, and a turnover on downs.
Platteville’s offense, meanwhile, found new life. The Pioneers opened up the second half with a 90-yard touchdown pass to Donald Allender that gave the Pioneers their first lead of the game. Just a little over a minute later that lead grew to eight when Walter Ellie collected a Lewandowski tipped pass before returning it 39-yards for the pick-six. In a blink of an eye, UW-L found itself down eight and they just couldn’t recover.
Lewandowski was sacked four times and threw six interceptions with four of them coming on UW-L’s final five possessions. Outside of a few big plays the defense played well for the most part, but eventually with the six UW-L turnovers they just couldn’t keep up.
The Eagles will hope to get back on track when they host UW-Stout (1-3, 0-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday.
