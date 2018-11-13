Tribune beat reporter Colten Bartholomew sits down with UW-La Crosse football coach Mike Schmidt to discuss the 2018 season, in which the team went 7-3. They talk about the difficulty of the WIAC this year, the way the team grew, players who stepped up in new roles, and when the staff will start hitting the recruiting trail.
