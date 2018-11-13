UW-La Crosse football: Podcast looks back at 2018 season

Try 1 month for 99¢

Tribune beat reporter Colten Bartholomew sits down with UW-La Crosse football coach Mike Schmidt to discuss the 2018 season, in which the team went 7-3. They talk about the difficulty of the WIAC this year, the way the team grew, players who stepped up in new roles, and when the staff will start hitting the recruiting trail.

11-13 UW-L Football season recap

PAST EPISODES OF THE PODCAST

Reporter

Colten Bartholomew is a reporter and columnist for River Valley Media Group. Colten is the college sports coordinator for the La Crosse Tribune.

