UW-La Crosse football: record-setting quarterback Evan Lewandowski announces intent to transfer

The UW-La Crosse football team suffered a big blow on Tuesday night.

Sophomore starting quarterback Evan Lewandowski announced he has entered the transfer portal and will be transferring from UW-L.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lewandowski announced the decision via Twitter, stating:

"First, I would like to thank all my teammates and the entire coaching staff at UWL. These past two seasons have been an amazing experience and I am very blessed to have had the opportunity to attend UWL and play for a great football program. After long thought and conversation with my family, I have determined that transferring is the best decision for my future.

"That being said, I will be entering the transfer portal."

A prized recruit out of Lake Zurich, Ill. Lewandowski took the WIAC by storm this season, earning All-WIAC first-team honors by setting UW-L single season records in passing yards (2,804) and touchdowns (28). His coming out party came against UW-River Falls when he broke a WIAC record and tied an NCAA Division III record with nine touchdown passes and touchdown passes in a quarter (5). His 591 passing yards broke the school and WIAC record.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0