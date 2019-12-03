UW-La Crosse football: record-setting quarterback Evan Lewandowski announces intent to transfer

The UW-La Crosse football team suffered a big blow on Tuesday night.
Sophomore starting quarterback Evan Lewandowski announced he has entered the transfer portal and will be transferring from UW-L.
You have free articles remaining.
Lewandowski announced the decision via Twitter, stating:
"First, I would like to thank all my teammates and the entire coaching staff at UWL. These past two seasons have been an amazing experience and I am very blessed to have had the opportunity to attend UWL and play for a great football program. After long thought and conversation with my family, I have determined that transferring is the best decision for my future.
"That being said, I will be entering the transfer portal."
A prized recruit out of Lake Zurich, Ill. Lewandowski took the WIAC by storm this season, earning All-WIAC first-team honors by setting UW-L single season records in passing yards (2,804) and touchdowns (28). His coming out party came against UW-River Falls when he broke a WIAC record and tied an NCAA Division III record with nine touchdown passes and touchdown passes in a quarter (5). His 591 passing yards broke the school and WIAC record.