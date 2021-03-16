UW-La Crosse football: Returning seniors thankful for eligibility relief

“I’m lucky, and I was blessed to have a couple of credits left in the tank, make some moves and be able to stay,” Murphy said. “The guys that did stay, though, I knew were in the same boat as me.

“They weren’t going to go if they didn’t have to. They love the game so much.”

With most seniors opting to exercise the eligibility relief, the Eagles like their prospects for next season, for which preparation is underway with spring practices.

UW-L was able to hold some practices this past fall, but the team was split into pods and the offense and defense weren’t on the field at the same time. The Eagles followed a similar approach last week in their first full week back, and head coach Matt Janus said they hope to slowly move to larger groups as they get into padded practices this week.

“It’s awesome. It’s nice. We’ve been doing a lot to prepare for this,” Janus said. “... To get back outside has been, I think, has been rewarding to them. To put helmets back on is rewarding to them because I think we had one day of practice in helmets in the fall.”

Janus said the focus this spring will be on roster evaluation, continuing to learn the team’s systems under new coordinators and strength and conditioning.