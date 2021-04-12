UW-La Crosse football: Schedule for 2021 season released

The UW-La Crosse football team has scheduled 10 games -- four at home and six on the road -- for the 2021 season and released that schedule on Monday.

The Eagles will play their first game since the conclusion of the 2019 season on Sept. 4, when they travel to Madison, S.D., to face Dakota State University in a 4 p.m. kickoff.

The remainder of the nonconference schedule includes a game against the University of Dubuque at Roger Harring Stadium at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex on Sept. 11 and a road game at Grand Valley State University (Mich.) on Sept. 18. The home game kicks off at 6 p.m. and the game at Grand Valley State at 2 p.m.

La Crosse plays at River Falls on Oct. 2, hosts Oshkosh on Oct.9, plays at Platteville on Oct. 16 and hosts Stout on Oct. 23. It plays at Stevens Point on Oct. 30, and at Whitewater on Nov. 6 before hosting Eau Claire on Nov. 13.

The final game against the Blugolds is scheduled for an 11:30 a.m. start, but all other conference games are without start times.

The Eagles were 7-3 overall and 5-2 in the WIAC in 2019.

Coach Mike Schmidt later left La Crosse to take over as head coach at Division II Northern State (S.D.). Matt Janus was promoted to head coach after Schmidt's departure.

