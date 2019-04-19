Try 3 months for $3

The UW-La Crosse football schedule for the 2019 season was released Thursday, and the Eagles will play their first two games at home in September.

La Crosse, which was 7-3 overall and 5-2 in the WIAC last season, opens with a nonconference game against Concordia (Minn.) on Sept. 7. That game kicks off at 1 p.m.

The Eagles have five home games and five road games and open the WIAC season at Platteville on Oct. 5. La Crosse hosts Illinois Wesleyan on Sept. 14 and plays at Dickinson State (N.D.) on Sept. 21 to close out the nonconference season.

The Eagles have a big two-week stretch when they host Oshkosh on Oct. 26, then travel to Whitewater on Nov. 2.

Coach Mike Schmidt enters his fourth season with a 20-10 career record. La Crosse has posted a 12-9 record in the MVC during his first three seasons.

Assistant Sports Editor

Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County.

