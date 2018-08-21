Coach Mike Schmidt and his staff’s eyes will be busy Wednesday.
Sure, they’ll be coaching the team’s scrimmage against the University of Dubuque, which will begin at noon at Veterans Memorial Field. But their eyes will be darting around a handful of positions on each side off the ball as they make their evaluations for starting roles, backup decisions and for players on the bubble of being cut.
As of Sunday, UW-L had 133 players in training camp, a number they’ve needed to carry as they have had minor injuries flare up and take players off the field for a day or two at many positions. But after Wednesday’s scrimmage, Schmidt said the staff will make their final cuts by the weekend, reducing the roster to between 105 and 110.
The Eagles season begins Sept. 1 at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.
Here’s a look at five position groups to focus on heading into the team’s scrimmage against the Spartans:
1. Offensive line
A position that has just two returners who have started games in their careers was an easy choice to kick off this list.
Those two players, Oliver Vasanoja at left guard and Bradley Schultz at center, are solid communicators and get the line calls each play, but both are learning new positions and Vasanoja is coming off an injury-plagued season.
The first group — Kyle Abramson, Ian Carnes and Connor Berry at right guard — struggled a bit against Dubuque’s three-man front in their joint practice last week, according to Schmidt. So they have something to prove in Wednesday’s scrimmage.
“An area of emphasis for us is how good are we up front?” Schmidt said Monday. “When we can go play live football, what do we have up front? We think we know what we have, but now we have to go show it.”
2. Linebackers
Defensive coordinator Matt Janus will get to see a large crop of his talented freshman class of linebackers against Dubuque, but not for the reasons he wants.
The Eagles have four linebackers who have been dealing with injury issues, and they’re all questionable to play in the scrimmage. That does give those young players, such as sophomore Joey Bolda, a chance to move up the depth chart when its truly established before the Luther contest. However, expect to see a miscue or two with some of them playing their first full-speed college football against an outside opponent.
3. Receivers
UW-L’s receivers were one of Schmidt’s highlights coming off the joint practice.
“The just have the ability to get open,” Schmidt said. “It’s different playing against (our defense) every day of camp because we’re so close to the ball, but they were able to complete 60 to 70 percent of their passes.
“It was really nice to see those guys separate.”
With the amount of rotating UW-L will do at receiver, starting spots aren’t as definitive as they might be at other positions. However, two returners, sophomore Devonte Amos (slot) and junior Dominic Labellarte (outside) have taken a majority of the reps with the first team.
Casey Machajewski has had an excellent showing since coming back from injury, Schmidt said, and transfer Cam Sorenson has added good depth to the position.
Don’t be surprised to see junior tight end Cole Spieker line up on the outside to create mismatches as well.
4. Backup quarterbacks
There’s still a difficult decision for Schmidt and first-year offensive coordinator Luke Bengtson to make regarding who will be second on the depth chart behind senior Ben Schramski.
NCAA Division II Jack Connolly, junior Jack Dwyer, and freshman Evan Lewandowski have all had moments in training camp that have gotten coaches’ eyes to widen — good and bad.
Bengtson said before the joint practice that a big step in his evaluation will be how each quarterback commands the offense he’s on the field with, regardless of where those players may be on the depth chart. The scrimmage with feature a normally timed first half, and then a running clock in the second, but all the quarterbacks in contention will have adequate time to make their pitch to coaches.
5. Secondary
Wednesday’s scrimmage will be a proving ground for the corners and safeties of UW-L’s defense.
Senior Colton Nieman and sophomore Max Brower have been taking the majority of the reps with the first team defense, but there are young players pushing for those positions. At safety, Peter Kissling and Alex Villarreal have been in the top rotation, but Kissling has been nursing some foot issues.
The second half may be the most interesting in the secondary, with a handful of young players trying to raise their profile in coaches’ minds.
