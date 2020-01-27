UW-La Crosse football: Search for head coach narrowed to two candidates

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse has narrowed its search for the school's next head football coach to two finalists, according to a release Monday.

Matt Janus, who was named the interim head coach on December 12, and Joe Schaefer, the defensive coordinator at Division III John Carroll University (Ohio), are the two candidates.

Before being named the interim head coach in December, Janus spent three years as the Eagles' defensive coordinator. In 2019, UW-L forced 29 turnovers and had 40 sacks, both season bests under Janus.

Janus was a three-year letterwinner in football, in addition to serving as a team captain in his final season, at UW-Platteville, where he also got his coaching start. Janus was a graduate assistant with the Pioneers from 2010-11 and worked with outside linebackers.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

From there, Janus was the defensive coordinator at Sheboygan Falls High School from 2011-14 before returning to UW-Platteville as the defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator for Iowa. He was the Pioneers’ co-defensive coordinator in 2016, his final season at UW-Platteville before becoming the defensive coordinator at UW-L.