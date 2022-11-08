UW-La Crosse football: Special teams combination goes beyond snaps, holds and kicks

During the UW-La Crosse football team’s win against UW-Stevens Point on Oct. 22, senior quarterback Cade Garcia found his receiver, senior Ryan Beirne, for a touchdown early in the first quarter.

Beirne and Garcia celebrated, but not for long. Just a moment later, Garcia caught a snap and put the ball down for a perfect boot from the Eagles kicker ... Ryan Beirne.

The snap to Garcia? It came from another quarterback, senior Sawyer Schick, who later in the blowout was under center for a drive. Schick played both positions in high school and got the opportunity to do so again when arriving at UW-L under then-coach Mike Schmidt.

“Our number one focus as a program is to dominate on special teams,” coach Matt Janus, who took over for Schmidt in 2019, said of his philosophy. “Since I’ve taken the reins as head coach, we’ve called on all our guys to play special teams.”

The combination of the three — Schick, Garcia and Beirne — have been making their way into the UW-L record books one snap, hold and kick at a time.

“I think we take pride in it,” Schick said. “It’s our job and we don’t want to disappoint people and really, Ryan and Cade make my job easier. I just get it for them.”

Beirne set the record last season for most extra points made in a season, making 49 of 52 attempts. Beirne moved to the top of the career extra points list in the Eagles season opener, currently sitting at 161 made.

Against UW-Oshkosh on Oct. 29, Beirne tied the program record for longest field goal at 51 yards to help the Eagles win 38-35.

“You kind of just block everything out and try to lock in as best you can and know the operation from snap to hold will be perfect and that makes my job easier,” Beirne said of the winner. (Garcia and Schick) definitely make my job easier.”

Being close to perfect every time on special teams is one thing, but doing it while finding ways to contribute in their offensive roles. Schick said all three find time to excel wherever they’re needed.

“The challenge is finding the happy medium and getting work in at both positions during practice,” Schick said. “Before practice, I usually start by throwing or snapping. As practice goes on, offensively I’ll do quarterback stuff but then in the breaks when there’s kickoffs I get the chance to work on snapping to someone on the sidelines.”

Garcia originally took on the holder role as a backup, but he kept the position when he became a starter. So far this season, the senior has 1,151 passing yards and 18 touchdown passes.

Beirne, who played many positions -- including quarterback -- at West Salem High School, said a late class prevented him from getting early work on special teams this season, meaning he made it a focus of his offseason.

What amazes his coach is how there’s never a breakdown in concentration as a wide receiver, where he has 12 career receptions for 202 yards and two touchdowns.

“If you watch Ryan, he never busts a route, never has a mental breakdown in the receiver game,” Janus said. “Then to come out and switch gears to the steps, the approach, the wind and all that is pretty remarkable. He’s been doing it for a long time here and he’s just so consistent. You just trust him so much.”

There's still a chance for further history for Beirne. A 27-yard field goal against UW-River Falls tied him with Jedediah Jensen for most career field goals at 31.