The UW-La Crosse football team’s new-look offense wants to keep defenses off balance this fall.
That in and of itself isn’t noteworthy, it’s a common goal of offenses to get defenses to guess wrong and exploit their mistakes.
But how the Eagles go about it this year will be different as coach Mike Schmidt assumes offensive coordinator duties. UW-L — which went 7-3 last season including a second-place finish in the WIAC with a 5-2 mark — got its first chance to try its new offense against an opponent on Saturday when it travels to the University of Dubuque for a joint practice.
It’s clear that the Eagles’ strength offensively will be its passing game, with sophomore quarterback Evan Lewandowski primed to take the reins of the offense. Lewandowski, who came to UW-L after a highlight-filled prep career at Lake Zurich in Illinois, has had college-level arm talent from Day 1, but needed last year as the backup to adjust to the college game.
He’ll have a bevy of strong receiving targets at his disposal, with key returners being Cole Spieker (42 catches, 867 yards, 10 touchdowns) and Dominic Labellarte (28-555-7). However Devonte Amos, who was the team’s third-leading receiver a season ago (21-217-2), tore his ACL in spring practices and will miss the season as he recovers.
Still, Labellarte says the additions the Eagles have made through recruiting and transfers give Schmidt and the offense a variety of weapons to use.
“It’s really exciting having depth. Everyone knows that if you get really tired or get an excessive amount of plays, you’ve got someone to back you up that can fill that role,” said Labellarte, a 5-foot-10 target from Brookfield, Wis.
“Not only can our 1s compete, but our 2s can compete and our 3s can compete. That’s huge for our program and that’s huge for this season.”
UW-L’s speed on the outside even beyond Spieker and Labellarte will allow it to stretch the field both vertically and horizontally. At times last season, the Eagles fell into ruts of relying on big plays down the field to kick-start drives.
Being able to take smaller chunks with quick routes will help move the chains, change how defenses align in the box, and make use of Lewandowski’s accuracy.
“Our speed is crazy on the outside, and on the inside really. We know that O-line’s going to block well and give the time that we need,” Labellarte said. “We know ‘Lew’ or any of our quarterbacks are going to get us the ball and get us in a position to make a play.”
Schmidt’s scheme will also feature the team’s returning tight ends, Zach McManus and Matthijs Enters, often to help both the run and pass games.
UW-L has also varied its snap count from past seasons, and even against its own defense, the change has produced a number of flinches and offsides penalties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.