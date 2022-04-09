UW-La Crosse football start taking "final step" with spring camp

It had been 129 days since its last game when the UW-La Crosse football team took the field at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex for practice Monday morning.

UW-L coach Matt Janus on Friday said his Eagles haven’t skipped a beat in their first week of spring camp.

“They look like a team that hasn’t stopped practicing,” Janus said. “We feel like we’ve just picked up where we left off. Our coaches have pushed our install and we haven’t stopped.

“The way we’re moving and the size of our team, you can see how great our strength and conditioning program is. The way our team looks in general is great.”

Players seemed to share the same enthusiasm, including running back Joey Stutzman, who is preparing for his senior season.

“It’s been good,” Stutzman said after Friday’s practice was completed. “It’s just exciting, we’re all excited to be back. We’re shaking off all the rust and then getting back to it. It’s fun being together with all the guys.”

Janus said he has three main goals during spring practice. On top of evaluating his talent and developing young players, he wants to set up his team to take “the final step” in winning a WIAC championship.

“We need to make that journey now toward taking the final step,” Janus said. “The last four to five years, this is a program we’ve taken all these little steps to get where we are now. Now we have the hardest, toughest step ahead of us and that’s a conference championship.”

In his first season as the Eagles head man last year, Janus led his team to a 9-3 record with all three losses coming in road games against ranked opponents.

A 13-7 defeat at the hands of UW-Whitewater was their only conference loss and what ultimately led to them settling for second place in the WIAC. What changes that result? Janus said discipline in big moments.

“We talked about it quite a bit with them the other day,” the coach said. “To take those final steps is about having discipline every single play. We felt at times, in some of our big moments, we’d have a breakdown in technique. It’s not that our players weren’t as good, it’s just that in those moments it comes back to our technique and our fundamentals.”

A way the Eagles are working at their discipline is with morning practices. Early as in starting Mondays and Wednesdays at 5:30 a.m. under the lights and heading off the field just after sunrise at 7:30 a.m.

Scheduling to get all his players on the field at one time was a main factor in practicing early, but Janus said it will also teach his team about sacrifice.

“We wanted to keep all of our guys here,” Janus said. “The second part of that, and I told our guys this, I want it to be hard. What we want to do is really hard and it’s going to require sacrifice and discipline. It’s not punishment, but what we want to do and accomplish here is hard and it takes some sacrifices to get it done.”

Stutzman, the leading rusher for the Eagles last season with 1,324 yards on the ground, has embraced the regularity of practices in the wee hours of the morning.

“It’s mostly new,” Stutzman said. “Big fan of it because nobody has anything else to do that early so we get the whole team there and it’s just a hard thing to do. It being hard makes it that much more challenging. I think we all like it. We’re getting used to it, for sure.”

The Eagles have 16 practices scheduled over 27 days, ending May 1 with a Family Day event.

James Krause can be reached at jameskrausejr@lee.net or via Twitter @jkrausepro

