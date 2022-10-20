UW-La Crosse football: Stubbendick brothers breaking out in respective roles

UW-La Crosse offensive coordinator Michael McGwire described two of his most competitive wide receivers as “gamers”.

“When it’s gameday, they take it up another notch,” McGwire said.

There's a good reason for that. Senior Max Stubbendick and sophomore Tyler Stubbendick have been competing against one another their entire lives.

“This is really the first time we’ve been able to play together when it really matters, but every day growing up we were playing football in the backyard or some sport and competed against each other,” Max Stubbendick said. “Now it’s cool to compete with each other and win some games doing it.”

Both graduates of Hudson High School, what brought the two back together in La Crosse was Tyler’s decision to join UWL. Max transferred from St. Thomas in Minnesota with his playing alongside his younger brother being a huge factor.

“That was definitely a big part in transferring here was getting to play with my brother,” Max Stubbendick said. “There weren't really in-person classes and while there was football that wasn’t happening too often. It was cool to get started here and have a new experience in college.”

The move meant the brothers having to help each other out in different ways. While Max adjusted to a new town and campus, he helped Tyler adjust to the life of a college football player.

“He’s been a good mentor for me on the athletics side,” Tyler Stubbendick said. “He really helped me through my first camp and getting the playbook down. We don’t live together but whenever we need something we’re going back and forth to each other's houses, getting food, getting rides. It’s been nice that way.”

The move for Max is paying off this season as he leads the ninth-ranked Eagles with 23 receptions and 232 receiving yards through six games. Tyler is starting to come into his own as UWL’s designated returner, averaging 24.2 return yards per kickoff and 9.1 yards per punt.

“I think their preparation takes them both a long way,” McGwire said. “They work really hard during the week and do all the little things to make them better.”

“They’re dedicated to their craft and they’re really good teammates. They would do anything we ask them to and their teammates know that. They’re great guys to have in terms of their work ethic and character. They’re pretty dang good football players too.”

The preparation and dedication to the game goes beyond the regular season. The two work out regularly every summer on all sorts of aspects of their games. Strangely enough, this was up until this past offseason when Max stayed in La Crosse while Tyler went back home to Hudson.

“It’s worked out really well for all of our offseasons,” Tyler Stubbendick said. “All summer, we were just going out to our high school field. We’re throwing each other routes, punting to each other, competing and pushing each other every day. The offseason is where I think we gain a big edge when it comes to competing on the field because we compete with each other all summer.”

Max credits his success to coach McGwire and his two quarterbacks, senior Cade Garcia and sophomore Keyser Helterbrand.

“I’ve been put in good positions from coach McGwire calling the right plays and then Cade and Keyser putting the balls on me,” Max Stubbendick said. “From there it’s easy, I just gotta catch it and try to get some yards. Really, my teammates have put me in a position to do what I do.”

As for Tyler’s special teams success, he said new special teams coordinator Michael Zweifel has drawn up schemes that have allowed him to play with confidence.

“On kick return, I feel like what (Zweifel) has planned for the opponent every week just works really well and makes my job easier,” Tyler Stubbendick said.